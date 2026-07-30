Illicit Drugs: Delta Police Arrest 22 Suspects, Rescue Two Minors

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The police in Delta State said that they arrested at least 22 suspects, made up of 19 men and three women, during raids on certain illegal drug spots in the southern and central parts of the state.

Two minors, whose identities were undisclosed, were also rescued from the illicit drug dens during the series of operation, the state police command spokesman, Mr Bright Edafe, a superintendent of police, said in Asaba.

Edafe said in a statement, “The Delta State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained campaign against illicit drug trafficking and related crimes with the arrest of twenty-two (22) suspects and the rescue of two minors during an intelligence-led operation across Ozoro and Abraka.

“On Tuesday, July 2026, at about 1500 hours (3.pm local time), the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, led operatives of the command on a coordinated raid of identified illicit drug dens and criminal hideouts at Ofagbe Community, Ozoro, Ekrejeta, and the NUT Area, Abraka, following credible intelligence.

“The operation led to the arrest of 22 suspects, comprising 19 males and three females, for offences relating to the sale, possession, and distribution of illicit drugs.

“During the operation, operatives also rescued two minors who were found in a suspected drug den allegedly operated by their father. The children have been taken into protective custody.”

Edafe further said that the minors would be handed over to the relevant authorities of the Delta State Government “for appropriate care and safeguarding” as investigation into the matter continued.

He noted that the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Yemi Oyeniyi, “described the use of minors in environments associated with illicit drug activities as deeply disturbing”.

Oyeniyi assured that the state police command would leave no stone unturned towards “dismantling drug networks and protecting vulnerable persons,” he said.

Nevertheless, the police commissioner chared parents, guardians and community leaders to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with credible information, assuring that the command will sustain intelligence-led operations to rid Delta State of illicit drug activities and other forms of criminality.