Oborevwori Mourns Delta Journalist, Dave Okpogadie

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow following the death of seasoned journalist and State Correspondent of News Direct, Comrade Dave Okpogadie, describing his passing as a huge loss to the journalism profession and the state.

Okpogadie died on Saturday after a courageous battle with jaw cancer that lasted for about two years.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family in Emevor, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council and the entire media community..

He described the late Okpogadie as a consummate professional whose dedication, integrity and commitment to journalism earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and the wider society.

He noted that the late journalist’s courage, resilience and unwavering faith throughout his prolonged illness served as an inspiration to many who stood by him during his difficult journey.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed media veteran and asked God to grant his family, friends, colleagues and members of the NUJ Delta State Council the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Chairman of NUJ Delta State Council, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, in company with the Asaba Correspondents Chapel Chairman, Comrade Ifeanyi Olannye and comrades Omon-Julius Onabu,, Efe Ogbo and Onomiguren Agbamu of Indigenous Chapel on Sunday, July 19, 2026, visited David Okpogadie’s residence at Azagba-Ogwashi in Aniocha South Local Government Area, to condole with relatives, including his sisters. who were still in his place.

Comrade Oyowe condoled the family and extended the union’s regrets and pains over Dave Okpogadie’s demise, assuring the family that the NUJ state council would be there to give the needed support to ensure a peaceful rite of passage for its late member..

However, he urged the family not to delay the burial process given his age and the fact that Okpogadie left behind an aged mother.

Comrade Okpogadie, who until his death on July 18, 2026, was a state correspondent of News Direct, having hitherto been was the state correspondent of ITV/Radio.