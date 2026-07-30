NOSC Calls for Submissions for Nigeria’s Entry to 99th Academy Awards

Vanessa Obioha

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has opened submissions for Nigeria’s official entry to the 99th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

In a statement, the Academy-approved committee invited Nigerian filmmakers, producers and authorised rights holders with eligible feature films to submit their works for consideration as the country’s official submission to the Oscars.

According to the committee, the call presents an opportunity to showcase the creativity, diversity and excellence of Nigerian storytelling on one of the world’s biggest cinematic stages. Submissions will close on August 31, 2026.

The committee urged prospective entrants to ensure that their films comply with the eligibility requirements of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as well as the NOSC submission guidelines before submitting their entries. Submission forms and guidelines are available on the NOSC website.

The NOSC is the Academy-recognised body responsible for selecting and submitting Nigeria’s official entry in the International Feature Film category. Each year, it reviews eligible submissions and selects a single film to represent the country at the Oscars.

Nigeria has been participating in the International Feature Film race since 2019. Its most recent submission was the Hausa-language epic ‘Mai Martaba,’ which represented the country at the 97th Academy Awards but did not secure a nomination.