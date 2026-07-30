  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Oyo Sets Up Judicial Commission of Inquiry Over Oriire Abduction 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Oyo State government has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the abduction of students and teachers at Esinele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the Judicial Commission of Inquiry would be inaugurated on Friday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

According to the commissioner, the panel is expected to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction and make appropriate recommendations.

Oyelade recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde, during his statewide broadcast following the release of the abducted students and teachers, had promised to establish an independent inquiry into the incident and specifically called on the United Nations to wade in and investigate the kidnapping episode that lasted 56 days.

He explained that the setting up of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry demonstrates the government’s commitment to uncovering the facts behind the incident and strengthen measures to prevent a recurrence.

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