Oborevwori Inaugurates Political Appointees, Charges Them on Integrity, Accountability

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has inaugurated new appointees with a charge to public office holders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Their appointments was intended to strengthen governance and advancing equitable development across the state.

The governor gave the charge during the swearing-in of Mr Brave Enodeh and Mr Moses Ogodo as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council; Mr Cosmas Igbenije as a member of the Governing Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC); and Chief Joseph Ojobu, Chief James Obeuwou and Mr. Fun-Ebi Edonyabo as members of the Delta State Judicial Service Commission.

Oborevwori noted that Enodeh and Ogodo were appointed following the resignation of two former commissioners who resigned to contest elections into the Delta State House of Assembly.

He stressed the need for the new appointees to demonstrate leadership, integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty in order to strengthen democratic institutions in the state.

He said their responsibilities extend beyond policy formulation to ensuring transparency, accountability and fairness in the conduct of the commission’s affairs.

Oborevwori said, “Your actions should inspire public confidence and reinforce our administration’s commitment to the MORE Agenda”.

Congratulating Mr. Igbenije on his appointment to the DESOPADEC Governing Board, Oborevwori urged him to justify the confidence reposed in him through discipline, dedication and commitment to the development of oil-producing communities.

He recalled that the tenure of the current DESOPADEC Governing Board was recently extended by one year to ensure continuity in the implementation of ongoing programmes and the effective discharge of the commission’s statutory responsibilities.

According to him, the board has recorded significant achievements in the provision of roads, classroom blocks, markets, health centres, electricity infrastructure, water projects and other community development initiatives across oil-bearing communities.

The governor expressed confidence that the board would consolidate on its achievements by expanding infrastructural development and deepening human capital development, while urging members to continue involving host communities in decision-making so that projects reflect the aspirations of the people.

To the newly inaugurated members of the Delta State Judicial Service Commission, Oborevwori said thatvonly men and women of proven integrity and unquestionable character could be entrusted with the constitutional responsibility of overseeing the appointment, promotion, discipline and welfare of judicial officers.

He urged the commission to discharge its responsibilities with fairness, impartiality, transparency and the fear of God to sustain a corruption-free, independent and effective judiciary.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and assured Deltans of his government’s continued partnership with the judiciary to strengthen the justice sector and make it a model for other states.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Mr. Brave Enodeh thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve in his administration, pledging the commitment of the new appointees to the governor’s vision of accountable and people-driven governance in line with the M.O.R.E. Agenda.