Ogboru Condoles With Amaechi Over Mother’s Death

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has commiserated with the party’s Vice-Presidential Candidate, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on the death of his mother, Dame Ezzine Mary Oduah Amaechi.

In a press statement, made available to THISDAY in Asaba, on behalf of his family and the ADC in Delta, Ogboru described the loss “painful and heartbreaking”, saying that he “received the news of Dame Ezzine Mary Amaechi’s passing with profound shock and sadness”.

The late matriarch lived a worthy and impactful life and left behind cherished memories for her family and all who knew her, he said.

The death of a mother is an irreplaceable loss, Ogboru observed, stressing that Dame Ezzine Mary Amaechi departed at a time when her love, prayers, and wise counsel were still greatly needed by her family.

He urged the Amaechi family to take solace in the remarkable legacy their mother left behind, including her true maternal devotion with values, sacrifices and commitment to her family, which he hoped would continue to inspire future generations.

Nonetheless, the ADC governorship hopeful prayed that God would grant the departed eternal rest and comfort Hon. Amaechi and every member of the deceased’s family during this sad period of mourning.

He also urged members of the ADC across the country to stand in solidarity with the party’s vice-presidential candidate and his family in their momentofgrief over the passing of their beloved mother.