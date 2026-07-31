EV Motors Offers Cars to Winners of Boxing Bouts

Sunday Ehigiator

EV Motors has announced a partnership with Balmoral Group to award two brand-new electric vehicles to the winners of the headline celebrity boxing matches at this year’s Chaos in the Ring, in a move aimed at promoting Nigerian sports, entertainment and sustainable mobility.



The announcement was made during a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, where both organisations unveiled the vehicles and reaffirmed their commitment to investing in local talent and expanding opportunities within Nigeria’s sports and entertainment industry.



Speaking at the unveiling, Chairman of EV Motors, Dr. Ned Okonkwo, described the collaboration as the beginning of a long-term relationship between two Nigerian brands committed to creating opportunities for young people.

According to him, the partnership reflects the company’s belief in nurturing homegrown talent and creating opportunities within the country rather than encouraging migration.



Founder of Chaos in the Ring and Group Managing Director of Balmoral Group, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, said the partnership aligns with the platform’s vision of transforming African boxing through innovation, entertainment and global exposure. He said Nigeria possessed abundant talent but had historically lacked platforms to showcase it.

