  • Friday, 31st July, 2026

Coy Launches Self-service Fuel Station in Lagos

Business | 2 seconds ago

Sunbeth Energies Limited has unveiled its self-service fuel station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos, introducing a digital fueling experience that enables customers to initiate, monitor, and complete fuel purchases independently through a secure, user-friendly platform.

The launch represents a major milestone in the modernisation of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry and reinforces Sunbeth Energies’ position as a leader in digital innovation, operational transparency, and customer-centric service delivery.

Managing Director of Sunbeth, Energies Limited, Lateef Abioye, said: “Today is a defining moment not only for Sunbeth Energies but also for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.  By launching Nigeria’s self-service fuel station, we are introducing a new standard of transparency, convenience, and customer empowerment. Every customer deserves to know exactly what they are paying for, and this innovation gives them that confidence.”

Speaking on the technology behind the innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Brokers Limited, Wasiu Popoola, described the launch as the beginning of customer centric digital transformation in the Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas industry. “Today marks the beginning of a new dawn for fuel retailing in Nigeria. This is more than a self-service solution; it is a robust indigenous technology platform developed to support the future of the downstream sector,” Popoola said.

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