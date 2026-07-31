Court Freezes Activities at Onne Port Berth 12, Warns Parties Against Transactions

The Rivers State High Court has ordered the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and International Container Terminal Services Nigeria Limited (ICTSI Nigeria Limited) to halt all activities relating to Berth 12 at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port Complex, pending the determination of applications before the court.

The order was made on 17 July 2026 by the High Court sitting in Port Harcourt in Suit No. NHC/1/CS/2025, filed by Deep Offshore Services Nigeria Limited against the NPA and ICTSI Nigeria Limited.

Counsel to the claimant, Ama Etuwewe, SAN, said the court directed all parties to “stay all actions relating to the subject matter of this suit until the ruling on the motions after vacation.”

According to Etuwewe, the order is aimed at preserving the status quo at Berth 12 until the court rules on the pending applications, which have been adjourned to 23 September 2026. He said no party is permitted to execute lease agreements, grant new rights or interests, undertake construction, take possession, commence development or engage in any activity capable of altering the existing state of affairs at the facility.

He also issued a strong warning to investors, financial institutions, contractors, prospective lessees, buyers, government agencies and other stakeholders to refrain from entering into any transaction involving Berth 12 while the court order remains in force.

Etuwewe warned that any lease, assignment, financing arrangement, memorandum of understanding, sale, sublease or similar transaction executed in breach of the subsisting order could be declared null and void and would confer no legal rights or protection on the parties involved.