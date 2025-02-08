FG Adopts ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ to Boost Nation’s Image

Charles Ajunwa

The federal government has officially adopted ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ as Nigeria’s Global Soft Power and Tourism brand, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey to becoming a prominent global hub for art, culture, tourism, and creative economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the adoption in Abuja during the Federal Executive Council meeting.



Since its inception in 2023, the soft power initiative has yielded remarkable progress in showcasing Nigeria’s creative industries globally, expanding the country’s cultural influence, improving its global soft power ranking by 14 places, and positioning it as a lucrative destination for investment in the creative industry.



During her presentation, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, described the strategic importance of ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ as the country’s National Soft Power and Tourism brand.

She said that this initiative will accelerate efforts to maximise the economic potential of Nigeria’s cultural sector.



In a statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, Musawa said “Our focus is on monetising Intellectual Property and generating revenue from our rich cultural and tourism assets. This will be achieved by showcasing and exporting Nigerian creative products and talent, creating access to international markets, and securing global funding to support our creative economy.”



Launched at the World Economic Forum, Davos 2023, ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ made a major breakthrough promoting Nigeria’s creative industries on the world stage. Same was replicated at the sideline event hosted by Nigeria at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Algiers, and the Nigeria Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Through these platforms, Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage has been showcased to a global audience, attracting international attention and investment.



The statement further said that “the adoption of ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ is aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a global soft power leader by promoting its rich cultural heritage and vibrant creative sector, and projecting Nigeria as a premier tourism destination, showcasing its diverse cultural experiences, natural wonders, hospitality, and unique culinary offerings.



“The ministry will improve the promotion of brand Nigeria through an integrated nationwide campaign, showcasing Nigeria’s dynamism across arts, culture, heritage, media, film, music, fashion, technology, tourism, and gastronomy.



“Key brand activation programmes for the year include the integration of tourism and culinary experiences into the Nigeria Everywhere Shorts series, a seven-part celebration of Nigerian identity and culture, as well as collaborations with national and international stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s arts, culture, tourism, and cuisine on the global stage.



“In 2025, the global outreach programme will span four continents, with key events including ScreenNigeria’s return to the Cannes Film Festival in France, the D30 Nigeria Everywhere Pavilion at key cultural exhibitions in the UK, and appearances at the United Nations General Assembly, as well as strategic engagements in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The year will culminate in Latin America with the rebuilding of Nigeria House in Brazil for cross-continental cultural exchange.



“Through these international engagements, Nigeria Everywhere will continue to promote Nigerian excellence in the global marketplace, driving international recognition and market access for Nigerian creative products and talent.”