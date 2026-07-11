  • Saturday, 11th July, 2026

Presidency Flays Atiku’s Silence Hours After Release of Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

.Thumbs up Obi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Saturday blasted former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his failure to rejoice with the federal government several hours after the release of the abducted pupols and teachers of Oriire local government area of Oyo state.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a tweet on Saturday on his verified X handle,
@aonanuga1956, said Atiku never deemed it fit to speak up and congratulate government at the centre and security agencies seveeal hours after rescuing the victims on Friday.
The presidential media aide in the tweet stated, inter alia: “Almost 18 hours after the Oriire pupils and their teachers regained their freedom, Atiku Abubakar @atiku has not deemed it fit to rejoice with the Tinubu Federal Government, the security agencies and the traumatised victims.
“Previously, he weaponised the kidnap as a campaign issue several times since it happened 57 days ago. Now that the abductees are out, all is quiet on Atiku’s internet lane. No comment. No words of praise. Maybe the veteran presidential runner is waiting for some bad news to attack the Tinubu administration.
Onanuga was, however, quick to recognise the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, for speaking out on the issue.
His words: “Kudos to Peter Obi: at least he has spoken and called for thanksgiving without commending the commander-in-chief.”

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