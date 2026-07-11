Oriire Abduction: Makinde to Brief Nigerians Next week

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, said the pupils and teachers rescued

from captivity in Oriire local government area,

would remain under close medical observation for the next 48 hours to enable doctors assess their physical and psychological conditions.

This is just as he said he would next week formally brief the people of Oyo State and the nation at large on what exactly transpired.

‎The governor, who met with the victims and medical personnel attending to them, visited the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity at the Military Hospital, Ibadan, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

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Makinde while ‎speaking with journalists after the visit, disclosed that the state government expects a formal handover of the victims from the military after the medical evaluation, after which the government will take over the rehabilitation and reunification process.

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‎”We’ll watch them over the next 48 hours, so by Monday we think an assessment will be done and maybe there’ll be a formal transfer from the military to the state. Then we can manage the process from that point forward,” the governor said.

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‎Makinde revealed that one of the rescued victims, a young girl, had repeatedly asked to see her mother, noting that the government would ensure the reunification process is handled with utmost care and sensitivity.

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‎”There’s a small girl in there that has been asking, ‘Where’s my mom? Where’s my mom?’ Obviously, we want the mother to be able to come across, and then we’ll determine the best time for them to come together as we confront these challenges,” he stated.

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‎The governor appealed to residents of the state for patience and understanding as medical experts continue to monitor the victims before they are reunited with their families.

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‎He also assured the people of Oyo State and Nigerians that his administration would provide a comprehensive account of the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the rescue operation.

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‎”In the course of the week, I will officially brief the people of Oyo State and the nation at large on what exactly has transpired,” Makinde said.

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‎The rescued pupils and teachers regained their freedom on Friday after spending 56 days in captivity following a coordinated security operation involving the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.