Tinubu, Wike Laud Julius Berger for Abuja City Gate Transformation

.We build spaces that inspire communities, says Lubasch

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Thursday night commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the successful transformation of the iconic Abuja City Gate, describing the project as a symbol of national renewal, unity and urban modernisation.

The newly remodelled monument was inaugurated in Abuja, Thursday at a ceremony attended by top government officials, with President Tinubu represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration and the 50th anniversary of the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the inauguration, the President described the Abuja City Gate as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable landmarks and a vital symbol of the nation’s identity. He stated that the remodelling project reflects the administration’s commitment to building a capital city that matches Nigeria’s status and aspirations.

According to him, the upgraded City Gate provides visitors with a befitting first impression of Abuja and showcases the nation’s commitment to excellence in public infrastructure. He noted that the redesigned facility, complete with a striking water fountain representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, now stands alongside notable landmarks in major cities around the world

For his part, Wike applauded Julius Berger for delivering a project that has significantly enhanced the appearance and prestige of the nation’s capital.

He disclosed that the City Gate had suffered years of neglect before the intervention, adding that its transformation was inspired in part by the First Lady’s concern about the state of the iconic structure.

According to FCT Minister, after First Lady proposed the need to upgrade the City Gate, Julius Berger developed the design and carried out the construction work, transforming the long-standing monument into a modern landmark.

Specific contributions attributed to Julius Berger according to the minister include: designing the remodelling concept for the gateway after receiving the project brief from the FCT Administration, executing the reconstruction and beautification works, including the upgraded architectural features and landscaping, installing the iconic water fountain system, which symbolises Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, delivering ancillary infrastructure, such as surrounding public spaces, parking areas, and other visitor-friendly amenities incorporated into the upgraded site and completing the project within the timeline set by the FCT Administration, enabling its commissioning during activities marking the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration and the FCT’s 50th anniversary.

To preserve the facility’s new outlook, Wike announced that the FCT Administration would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Julius Berger for the maintenance of the monument. He explained that the arrangement would ensure the infrastructure remains in excellent condition and does not fall back into neglect.

Beyond the physical upgrade, Wike said plans are underway to further develop the surrounding area with support facilities, including car parks, restaurant spaces and public conveniences. He added that the site is expected to become a recreational and tourism destination where residents and visitors can relax, take photographs and host social events.

Others who spoke in the same vein were; the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud who described the remodelled City Gate as a powerful symbol of the transformation taking place in the nation’s capital, adding that, the project represents a new era of infrastructural renewal, urban rebirth and national pride; and the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, who noted that the Abuja City Gate remains the city’s most iconic landmark and a recognisable symbol of Abuja both within Nigeria and internationally, adding that, the monument continues to reflect the hospitality, unity and aspirations of the nation.

In his speech, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Peer Lubasch, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to national development, saying that Julius Berger has remained a trusted partner in Nigeria’s growth journey for more than six decades.

For over 60 years, Julius Berger has been a proud partner in Nigeria’s growth. We do not just build structures; we build spaces that inspire communities, he stated.

Reflecting on the significance of the landmark, Lubsch described the Abuja City Gate as much more than a concrete structure, recalling that it was originally erected in 1991 during the administration of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, to mark the historic relocation of Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

Noting that the monument has since become one of the most recognisable symbols of the nation’s capital, welcoming residents, visitors and dignitaries arriving in Abuja, the Managing Director added that passing beneath the iconic arches, alongside the display of the Nigerian flag and the national Coat of Arms, remains a powerful reminder of the country’s strength, diversity and shared heritage.

He further revealed that the company played a key role in the construction of the original monument decades ago and considered it a privilege to return and undertake its modern transformation, explaining that the objective of the project was to preserve the historical identity of the City Gate while upgrading it into a contemporary public space capable of serving future generations.

“Our goal was simple: preserve its proud history while upgrading it into a modern space for the future,” he said.

The successful completion of the project further reinforces Julius Berger’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading engineering and construction companies. The remodelling of the Abuja City Gate not only restores a historic national monument but also strengthens Abuja’s image as a modern capital city capable of rivalling major global destinations.