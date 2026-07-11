Lagos Continental Hotel Partners DGIC to Expand Opportunities for Nigeria’s Next Generation of Hospitality Professionals

Charles Ajunwa

Lagos Continental Hotel has entered into a strategic partnership with DGIC International Business Services Limited to support youth development through practical hospitality training, reinforcing a shared commitment to building skills, creating opportunities and strengthening Nigeria’s future workforce.

The collaboration will provide selected young Nigerians with structured workplace exposure in a leading five-star hotel environment, combining classroom knowledge with practical experience under the guidance of experienced hospitality professionals.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of public-private collaboration in advancing capacity building and aligns with Nigeria’s national drive to equip young people with relevant skills for employment, entrepreneurship and long-term economic growth.

Mr. Adedotun Adeoye, Head of Competence Centre, Skills Development DGIC International Business Services Ltd. (Service unit of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria), said “The partnership is being implemented under the African Skills for Germany (AS4G) programme, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE). Through the programme, selected young Nigerians will undergo practical hospitality training at Lagos Continental Hotel before relocating to Germany, where they will begin a three-year vocational training programme in the hospitality sector. The initiative is designed to equip participants with practical workplace experience, strengthen their technical and professional competencies, and ease their transition into Germany’s internationally recognised vocational training system.”

According to the General Manager of the Lagos Continental Hotel, Mr. Schleissing Christoph, “At Lagos Continental Hotel, we believe our people are the foundation of excellence and long-term growth. Our partnership with DGIC reflects our commitment to developing future hospitality professionals through practical learning, skills development, and real workplace experience

“By combining academic knowledge with hands-on training, we prepare service-driven talent to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. This collaboration also supports sustainable workforce development, improves employability, and contributes to Nigeria’s socio-economic progress through purposeful investment in people.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Niyi Agoro, the Cluster Director of Human Resources at Lagos Continental Hotel, said, “At Lagos Continental Hotel, we view human capital as the most strategic driver of organisational excellence and national competitiveness

“This partnership with DGIC exemplifies our unwavering commitment to cultivating a future-ready talent pipeline by creating structured pathways for experiential learning, capability enhancement and professional acculturation. By integrating academic knowledge with immersive workplace experience, we are fostering the development of highly competent, service-oriented professionals equipped to thrive in an increasingly dynamic hospitality landscape.

Beyond addressing industry talent needs, this collaboration reinforces our broader commitment to advancing sustainable workforce development, strengthening employability outcomes and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation through intentional investment in people.”

“Nigeria’s greatest asset is the energy, talent and ambition of its young people. Our role as industry leaders is to help transform that potential into opportunity by opening doors to practical experience, mentorship and professional development. Partnerships like this demonstrate what can be achieved when industry and development organisations work together for the benefit of Nigerian youth.”

Under the agreement, DGIC will identify and prepare participants, while Lagos Continental Hotel will provide practical learning opportunities across key hotel operations, enabling participants to develop technical competencies, workplace confidence and an understanding of international hospitality standards.

The partnership represents another step towards strengthening Nigeria’s hospitality talent pipeline and supporting sustainable capacity building through meaningful industry collaboration.