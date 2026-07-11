CSOs Urge Tinubu to Probe Alleged Military-Backed Land Invasion in Abuja

.Allege Defence Properties Ltd illegally occupied Efab estate, demand troop withdrawal

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security authorities to intervene in a dispute over a parcel of land in Abuja.

The groups alleged that officials of Defence Properties Limited entered a property claimed by Efab Properties while issues relating to the ownership of the land remain before the courts.

The coalition, led by the Mighty One Empowerment Foundation, made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

The groups called on the federal government to investigate the circumstances under which Defence Properties Ltd allegedly moved equipment onto the disputed land.

According to the coalition, personnel of the company entered the property with tractors and other machinery under what it described as a joint venture arrangement with an individual who is facing court proceedings in connection with the disputed property.

Addressing journalists, the founder of the Mighty One Empowerment Foundation, Prof. Barika Dominic Saro-Laka, alleged that Efab Properties is the rightful owner of the land and questioned the basis of the transaction involving Defence Properties Ltd.

He further alleged that the property had become the subject of disputed ownership claims involving a man, who is currently in court in relation to matters connected with the property. “The allegations against him remain before the court.”

Saro-Laka also claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigated aspects of the dispute and that documents linked to the contested ownership were subsequently invalidated.

However, he did not provide official documentation from the commission to support the claim.

He maintained that despite the pending court proceedings, Defence Properties Ltd allegedly entered into a transaction relating to the land without sufficient due diligence.

“It is deeply disturbing that an organisation of such standing would become associated with a transaction involving a person already facing prosecution over the same property,” he said.

The coalition also alleged that officials of Defence Properties Ltd were occupying the disputed land while ownership issues remain unresolved in court and urged the authorities to ensure that all parties respected due process.

The groups appealed to President Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Army Staff to direct the withdrawal of Defence Properties Ltd personnel and equipment from the site pending the determination of the legal dispute.

They argued that military institutions and agencies affiliated with them should avoid involvement in disputes over privately owned property until such matters are conclusively resolved by the courts.

The coalition also advised prospective investors and members of the public to exercise caution in relation to transactions concerning the disputed property until the litigation is concluded.

Responding to questions from journalists, Saro-Laka said the coalition became involved after receiving complaints from persons claiming ownership of the property and relatives of a deceased trustee whose identity, he alleged, was used in transactions relating to the land.

He added that one of the coalition’s affiliate organisations had taken interest in the matter because the widow of the deceased trustee was among those affected by the disputed transactions.

According to him, the coalition had previously submitted petitions to relevant authorities, organised press briefings and engaged security agencies over the dispute.

He also alleged that security personnel previously deployed to the property had withdrawn before Defence Properties Ltd later moved onto the site.

He urged the military authorities to review the circumstances surrounding the transaction and ensure that any actions taken by Defence Properties Ltd comply with the law.