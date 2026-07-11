NIPR, NTDA Inaugurate WPRF 2026 Technical Committee, Tourism To Take Centre Stage

Charles Ajunwa

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) have officially launched the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Technical Committee at the NTDA headquarters with a singular mandate aimed at showcasing destinations within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement said “Following a successful inauguration ceremony hosted by the Director General of NTDA, Mr. Ola Awakan and the President/Chairman of Council (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku in Abuja, the charge was simple and straightforward; thrill guests with major tourism offerings in Abuja and environs.

“This collaborative effort brings together professionals from both outfits dedicated to enhancing Nigeria’s global image through tourism and entertainment initiatives amongst other PR programmes.

“The formation of the committee marks a significant step toward delivering memorable experiences for international delegates expected at the World Public Relations Forum as well as the Naija Flavour International Tourism (NAFITO) Expo to be held in Abuja in November.

“The Technical Team’s core objective is to collaboratively develop an enriched tourism and entertainment program that showcases the very best of Nigeria’s culture, heritage, hospitality and creative industries including theatre.

“By leveraging the diverse expertise of its members, the team aims to create authentic and impactful experiences that will leave a lasting impression on all participants from over 150 countries attending the forum.”