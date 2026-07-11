Eruani Advocates Intellectual Activism, High-Level Competence To Drive Progress 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

President of the Azikel group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, has stressed the significance of intellectual activism and high-level competence in driving the progress of the Ijaw community.

He advised youths of the Ijaw nation to prioritise the advancement of Ijaw interests in all their pursuits and present a common course by projecting Ijaw first in their programmes.

He declared this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant and Lead Spokesperson, Austin Ebipade, after he the presidential candidate of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Dr. Doubra Collins Okotete, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Eruani, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of St. Kitts and Nevis, told the IYC presidential candidate, and his team to be prepared to make sacrifices to enhance the standing of the Ijaw nation among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

Drawing from his own humble beginnings, Eruani emphasised the values of perseverance and dedication in attaining success, citing the substantial investment in the Azikel Refinery as a testament to the rewards of commitment and hard work.

While expressing his readiness to offer support and guidance to the youth in achieving their goals, Eruani underscored the importance of unity in advancing the state and the Ijaw nation.

He said, “I have made success and I enjoy success; which has broadened my visibility locally and internationally, eliciting calls to entrust leadership at the highest level to me, which I cannot accept, as am encumbered with over 1billion USD worth Azikel Hydro-skimming Refinery, a facility with which I can empower this generation and generation unborn.”

In response, Okotete, acknowledged Eruani’s contributions to the Ijaw community through the establishment of the Azikel Hydro-skimming Refinery, which has not only generated employment opportunities but also fostered financial independence.

He said, “Today, we have it (the refinery) built in Bayelsa, the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation, solely owned by our own son, Dr. Azibapu Eruani CFR.

He emphasised that Eruani has actualised the IYC and the Ijaw nation core objectives of the Kaiama declaration centred on resource control by building over 1 billion USD worth Azikel Hydro-skimming Refinery.

He thanked Eruani for breaking the jinx and for the employment value chain created for Ijaw sons and daughters, and Nigerians, as well as sustainable wealth, financial independence and revenue generation to the state and the federation.