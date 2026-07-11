Makinde, Soun visit Rescued Oriire Pupils, Teachers in Military Hospital

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

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Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday visited the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity in Oriire local government area, who are currently receiving medical treatment at the Military Hospital in Ibadan.

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‎The governor arrived at the hospital to assess the condition of the victims and interact with them, following their release after spending 56 days in captivity.

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‎Makinde was received by medical personnel and security officials overseeing the care of the rescued pupils and teachers, who are undergoing treatment and evaluation after the traumatic ordeal.

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‎During the visit, the governor expressed delight over the safe return of the victims and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to their full recovery and rehabilitation.

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‎Also at the hospital were the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, and Senator Fatai Buhari who paid a separate visits to the rescued pupils and teachers, offering words of encouragement and solidarity to the victims and their families.

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‎The visits came a day after the victims regained their freedom through a coordinated security operation involving the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

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‎The rescued pupils and teachers are expected to remain under medical observation before being reunited with their families.