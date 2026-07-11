Abiodun Raises Funding, Judicial Reform Concerns as State Police Bill Advances

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called for far-reaching judicial, fiscal and institutional reforms to ensure the success of the proposed State Police system, saying the initiative must go beyond creating new security structures to addressing the legal and financial frameworks that will sustain them.

Speaking at the THISDAY/ARISE TV Town Hall Meeting on the State Police Bill, Governor Abiodun described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a committed federalist whose support for the devolution of policing powers reflected his long-standing belief in true federalism.

The governor said history would be kind to President Tinubu for demonstrating the political will to decentralise policing, noting that respected elder statesman Chief Olusegun Osoba and Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had both attested to the President’s federalist credentials.

Abiodun, however, stressed that the ongoing legislative process must answer fundamental questions about why the existing Nigeria Police Force has struggled to deliver optimal results and how both the federal and state police systems can complement each other effectively.

He argued that a more efficient state police system would inevitably lead to more arrests and prosecutions, making it imperative to strengthen the judiciary to guarantee speedy trials and justice.

According to him, lawmakers should consider whether the country needs additional judicial reforms, including the establishment of State Courts of Appeal to handle disputes such as land matters without unnecessarily burdening the appellate courts.

The governor also urged policymakers to tackle the root causes of insecurity, particularly the recurring farmers-herders conflicts that have contributed to food insecurity in several parts of the country.

He said resolving such underlying issues would reduce the burden on law enforcement agencies while promoting peace and agricultural productivity.

On funding, Abiodun warned that disparities in states’ revenue-generating capacities could undermine the effectiveness of state police if not properly addressed.

Using Ogun State as an example, he noted that despite being Nigeria’s industrial hub and one of the country’s fastest-growing economies, the state receives relatively low allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He said an equitable funding framework combining internally generated revenue and federal allocations would be necessary to ensure that every state possesses the financial capacity to establish and sustain an effective police service.

Abiodun also advocated the establishment of independent Police Complaints Commissions at both the federal and state levels to prevent abuse of power and enhance accountability.

He welcomed proposals to broaden the composition of the National Police Council to include the leadership of the National Assembly alongside state governors, while also supporting fixed tenures for State Commissioners of Police to insulate them from undue political influence.

The governor commended THISDAY and ARISE Television for convening the town hall meeting, describing public engagement as critical to producing a State Police law that reflects the aspirations and concerns of Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that sustained consultations over the coming weeks would help lawmakers deliver a robust legal framework capable of strengthening security and advancing Nigeria’s federal system.