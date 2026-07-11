Dozie Nwankwo Bags National Legislative Excellence Award

The APGA Candidate for 2027 Anambra Central Senatorial Election, Hon. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo has been honoured with the National Legislative Special Recognition Award of Excellence, in Legislative Development and Democratic Governance, by HallowMace Foundation Africa.

This was in appreciation of his remarkable contributions and invaluable service to the Legislature and Federal Republic of Nigeria

The event, held on Thursday at the NAF Event Conference Centre, Abuja, celebrated individuals whose contributions to lawmaking, constituency representation and democratic governance have made significant impact on Nigeria’s legislative development.

With the theme, “Celebrating Distinguished Leadership, Parliamentary Excellence, and Public Service,” the awards recognised lawmakers who have distinguished themselves through effective representation, legislative diligence and commitment to public service.

Among the recipients was Hon. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo, the APGA Candidate for 2027 Anambra Central Senatorial Election.

Speaking with journalists after receiving his award, Hon. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo admitted that the recognition came to him as a surprise, and appreciated the organisers for the award.

“I was surprised. It is a welcome development and something I did not expect, but I accept it in good faith.

“I thank the organisers, especially the CEO of HallowMace. I see them as critics and partners of the National Assembly over the years”, he said.

Nwankwo dedicated the award to the Anambra Central Senatorial District, Ndi Anambra in general, his family and to Nigerians, saying the honour would inspire him to serve the nation with greater commitment.

“Nigeria needs peace. Nigeria needs progress. We need accountability and transparency in leadership.

“This recognition means more work because to whom much is given, much is expected. We will continue to deliver,” he added.

Speaking on the essence of the awards, the organisers said the initiative was created to acknowledge legislators, parliamentary stakeholders and institutions whose dedication have helped strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and legislative process.

They noted that beyond celebrating achievements, the awards are intended to encourage accountability, excellence in public service and continued commitment to democratic governance.

Thursday’s well-attended event was chaired by the former Senate President Senator. Ameh Ebute, and had the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman serving as the Special Guest of Honour.

In his speech, Sulaiman reiterated the role of the legislature and commended the HallowMace Foundation for promoting legislative excellence.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who received an award of excellence, and was represented by Senator Tony Nwoye, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, also represented by Mr. Adebayo Anthony Adepoju, were Special Guests of Honour, and both appreciated the objectives of the HallowMace Awards which included the transparent assessment of the performance of members, are in tandem with the legislative agenda of the Green Chamber.

Senate Majority Whip, Senator Mohammed Moguno was also in attendance and presented awards to recipients on behalf of the organisers, while the Speaker’s wife, Hajiya Fatima, received an award for her work as the chairperson of the Association of the Spouses of members of the House of Representatives.

Other awardees on the night include Senator Enyinnaya Abribe, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagome Abiante, and Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki.

For the special recognition segment, former chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje, led the way alongside other honorees.

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udenze win the South East Most Outstanding Speaker of States Assembly, while the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, picked the Long Service Achievement Award.

Journalists covering the National Assembly were also awarded for their stellar performance, with AIT’s Onyediya Agwu Nancy, emerging as the best Senate correspondent.

TVC’s Joke Adisa was selected as the best House of Representatives correspondent, and Lukman Babalola took the award as the best online correspondent reporting the National Assembly.

For the most outstanding legislatives aides, the award plaques went to Hajiya Hauwa M. Laden for the Senate and Agwudi Peter Anochie for the House of Representatives. Staff of the National Assembly were also recognised, with Dr. Cornelius Ikalume from the Senate and Paul Adara Adiwu from the House of Representatives receiving awards.