How Mutfwang Is Building Prosperity Around Plateau Potato

In the fertile highlands of Plateau State, where cool climates and rich volcanic soils have long made Irish potatoes a staple crop, a deliberate reinvention is taking root. What was once simply “home-grown potato” or even irresponsibly, Irish Potatoes, is now proudly styled Plateau Potato; a branded identity that Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang is elevating from traditional subsistence farming into a modern, profitable pillar of the state’s agricultural value chain.

Last Friday, Governor Mutfwang officially flagged off the distribution of 500 truckloads of subsidised fertiliser for the 2026 farming season in Jos South Local Government Area.

While the event addressed the broader agricultural sector, it formed a critical link in his administration’s focused drive to boost potato production, guarantee better returns for farmers, and stimulate downstream industries.

From Improved Seedlings to Bumper Harvests

Governor Mutfwang has made it clear that agriculture remains the backbone of Plateau State’s economy. In his address, he announced that the state had already begun distributing improved potato seedlings alongside other essential farm inputs. These high-quality, disease-resistant varieties are designed to deliver higher yields and more resilient crops — the foundation of any successful value-chain transformation.

Complementing the seedlings is the massive fertiliser intervention: 500 truckloads procured jointly with the 17 Local Government Councils and sold to genuine farmers at a heavily subsidised ₦20,000 per bag, far below prevailing market prices.

This single move dramatically lowers production costs for potato farmers, who are among the biggest beneficiaries of such inputs in the state’s cool highlands.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Samson Bugama, noted that the quantity distributed this year is more than double previous years’ efforts. A technology-driven tracking system, complete with SMS notifications and end-to-end monitoring from warehouse to farm, ensures transparency and that every bag reaches genuine farmers.



Closing the Value Chain: Guaranteed Markets and Protection from Middlemen

Production support alone is not enough. Governor Mutfwang has taken the crucial next step: the government will purchase harvested produce directly from farmers. This intervention shields smallholders from exploitation by middlemen, guarantees a ready market, and ensures farmers receive fair, predictable returns on their investment.

For potato farmers, this is transformative. It moves them from a vulnerable position, where they often sell at distressed prices immediately after harvest, to one where they can plan, invest, and expand with confidence.

The policy directly strengthens the marketing and distribution segments of the value chain while cushioning farmers against last year’s decline in food prices.

Year-Round Production, Community Resilience, and Agro-Processing

The Governor emphasised that fertiliser and other inputs will be made available consistently across both rainy and dry seasons, enabling year-round potato production. This sustains supply for processors and markets, reduces seasonality risks, and creates continuous employment opportunities across the chain — from seed multiplication and farming to harvesting, sorting, packaging, transportation, and processing.

He also championed community farming, noting that collective action not only boosts productivity but strengthens community security and resilience amid prevailing challenges.

“The fact that we are going to farm is part of our testimony of resilience,” he declared, reaffirming that no force would derail Plateau State’s position as the food basket of the nation.

A Branded Identity Driving Prosperity

By styling the crop Plateau Potato, Governor Mutfwang has given the state’s signature tuber a distinct identity, pride of place, and stronger market positioning. This branding effort, combined with improved seeds, affordable inputs, guaranteed off-take, and the push for agro-processing industries, is systematically upgrading the entire potato value chain — from farm gate to finished products.

Stakeholders at the flag-off described the programme as a bold demonstration of the Mutfwang administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation that delivers tangible dividends directly to the people.

The Road Ahead

With sustained access to quality inputs, transparent distribution systems, government-backed markets, and a clear focus on value addition, Plateau Potato is being repositioned not merely as a crop, but as a prosperous additive in Plateau State’s agricultural economy; one that feeds the nation, employs its youth, powers agro-industries, and restores dignity and wealth to farming communities.

Governor Mutfwang’s message is unambiguous: through strategic investment in every link of the value chain — seeds, inputs, production, marketing, and processing — Plateau State will continue to lead Nigeria in food production while turning its iconic potato into a symbol of resilience, innovation, and shared prosperity.

The 2026 farming season has begun with renewed hope. For Plateau’s potato farmers, the future is no longer just about growing tubers: it is about harvesting progress.