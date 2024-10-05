Ahead of NEC Meeting, Governors, Atiku, Wike Jostle for Control of PDP



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for October 24, 2024, is no doubt a three-pronged battle among the party’s state governors, former vice president and presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

This comes as the crisis within the party deepened with the party in Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, suspending its National Vice Chairman for the South East zone, Ali Odefa.

In the battle for the control of PDP, the bone of contention is who becomes the substantive national chairman of the PDP. Ambassador Iliya Damagum has been in an acting capacity since last year when Dr, Iyorchia Ayu was forced to step down due to his suspension by his ward in Gboko.

Section 45(2) of the PDP constitution allows for the role of an acting chairman pending the election of a replacement.

Section 45(2) was designed to prevent the crisis that may arise if Ayu is reinstated by the courts after a replacement has been appointed in line with section 47(6). The implication is that until a substantive vacancy is created, there is no compelling requirement in the PDP constitution to appoint a replacement. This applies specifically to the positions of National Chairman and National Secretary.

With the victory of the Wike/PDP Governors group over the Atiku group at the recently held NEC meeting of the party, there appears to be a clear probability that the Wike group may eventually take control of the party structure as the party inches towards the 2027 elections.

In the event that they find it expedient to replace the acting chairman, in line with the provisions of section 47(6) of the PDP constitution, they are likely to deploy their obvious influence in the North-central zone to throw up candidates who are perceived to believe in their cause as potential replacements.

Sources confirmed that the former Deputy National Secretary Emmanuel Agbo, who is currently the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, was being groomed to emerge as the national chairman.

Also, there is a governorship candidate in Nasarawa state, David Ombagudu who may be considered for support. Some others hold the view that Damagum and his backers could find technical excuses to hang on to power until December 9, 2025, when the tenure of the current NEC, constitutionally, lapses.

They would have solid legal grounds in the provisions of section 45(2) of the PDP constitution which recognises the role of the deputy chairman as acting chairman whenever the National Chairman is unable for any reason to function in his office.

However, a chieftain of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, has declared that no one can stop the North-central geo-political zone from fielding a replacement for Ayu.

Ologbondiyan, who is the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, said the provisions of the constitution of the PDP are clear and unambiguous as to the zone that can fill the vacancy created with the ouster of Dr Ayu as National Chairman.

Ologbondiyan, who stated these when he received in audience some youth groups who visited him at the weekend in Abuja, said that specifically, Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution which was implemented in 2017 still subsists and would still apply.

He said; “As everyone knows, all PDP supporters and lovers of democracy in the country, especially our members in the North-eastern states that include Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe are supporting their North-central members towards ensuring that they will bring someone to replace Dr. Ayu.”

The former spokesperson of the PDP therefore called on the supporters of the party to ignore all criticisms and those who are assuming that they are above the constitution of the party just to seek for food.

The plot to remove Damagum has divided the 13 state governors elected on the PDP platform. While seven governors, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, are pushing for Damagum’s removal, four others, led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, support his retention.

The pro-Damagum governors are allies of Wike. Governors elected on the platform of the PDP are divided over Damagum continuing as acting national chair of the party.

A faction of the NWC is reportedly loyal to Wike, who has been waging a supremacy battle with Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers.

Bala Mohammed, chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, who hosted members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in Bauchi on September 18, had declared that Damagum’s position as acting chair had become untenable.

Same week, Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun, in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, had declared his stance against Damagum.

However, Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo, had pledged support to Damagum, who was in Ibadan for the flag-off of the upgrade of the Ladoke Akintola Airport, just as Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, also publicly declared support for Damagum.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo; Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa; Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers; Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta; Umo Eno, governor of Akwa-Ibom; are reportedly anti-Damagum.

Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau and Agbu Kefas, governor of Taraba, are reportedly pro-Damagum, with Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara and Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu reportedly neutral.

Atiku and Wike fell apart ahead of last year’s general elections, with Wike leading five PDP governors to oppose Atiku’s presidential bid.

A senior member of the PDP NWC, who requested anonymity due to a lack of authorisation to speak publicly, confirmed that the former vice president had reached out to some of the anti-Damagum forces and other party stakeholders.

The source stated, “We are not alone; important leaders in the party, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have spoken with some of us.”

Since taking on the role of acting National Chairman of the PDP after the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, stakeholders have criticised Damagum for failing to implement essential reforms to revitalise the party.

Tensions escalated when Damagum’s NWC transferred control of the Rivers State PDP structure to Wike instead of Fubara. This action angered the PDP Governors’ Forum, which insisted that a state governor has the right to serve as the party leader in the state.

“We have no personal issues with Damagum; our goal is to protect the party so that Nigerians have an alternative in future elections. Damagum should honor the party’s constitution and traditions, step back to his original role as Deputy National Chairman (North), and allow the North Central to nominate a replacement promptly,” the source said.

Another reliable source close to Atiku indicated that the former Vice President wants Damagum replaced in accordance with the PDP’s Constitution. This source said, “Atiku is collaborating with NWC members and other dedicated party leaders to ensure that the right actions are taken to uphold the party’s constitution.”

When contacted on the perceived Atiku’s stand on Damagum, his media aide. Paul Ibeh told THISDAY that the main concern of the former vice president was to refocus the PDP to the dreams of the founding members of the party.

As the October date for the NEC meeting beacons, it is not yet known if these contending forces will have an upper hand.

Meanwhile, the crisis within the PDP deepened as the party in Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has suspended the party’s National Vice Chairman for the South East zone, Ali Odefa.

The suspension which takes off immediately, was announced yesterday, in Abuja following a meeting of the Ward Executive Committee.

During a briefing with journalists in Abuja, the acting Chairman of the PDP Oguduokwor Ward, Herbert Onyedikachi, along with other executives, explained the decision.

According to him, Odefa’s suspension was due to alleged anti-party activities and other offences considered detrimental to the party’s image and interests.

He stated that in accordance with Section 57(3) of the PDP Constitution, the Ward Executive Committee exercised its authority to suspend Chief Odefa.

Additionally, Onyedikachi stated that the Committee has referred Odefa to the Ward Disciplinary Committee for further action.

He added, “The suspension and disciplinary referral are intended to maintain party discipline and uphold the values and principles of the PDP.

“The Ward Executive Committee urged party members to remain committed to the PDP’s objectives and goals.”