Police Kill Gunman, Recover Arms, Ammunition, Charms  in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have gunned down a suspected secessionist element operating in Aguata area of the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police, said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain suspect.

He said operatives of the police command engaged a gang of men operating in a black Prado Jeep along Igbo Ukwu/ Ezinifite/Uga road, explaining that while one of them was killed, the other suspects operating alongside the slain gunman escaped.

In a press release made available to journalists yesterday, Ikenga said the incident happened on Sunday at midday .

He said: “On 29/9/2024 by 11:30 pm, the Police-led Security Force while on patrol within Aguata LGA, got information of suspected armed men sighted in a black-coloured Pardo Jeep along Igbo Ukwu/ Ezinifite Uga axis.

“The operatives on an offensive approach to the scene engaged the armed men in a gun battle and demobilised one of the miscreants while others escaped. “Also, the security forces recovered two AK 47 rifles, one pump action gun, two magazines loaded with live ammunition, 15 live cartridges, One black Prado Jeep with two different plate numbers.”

He added that two police body armoured vests, three fez caps, one black handbag and different types of charms, were also recovered during the operation.