FG to Ensure Energy Security, Says NDPHC Boss

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The federal government has promised to ensure energy security within the framework of the President Bola Tinubu’ Renewed Hope Agenda, Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited, Jennifer Adighije has stated.

Speaking during her first official visit to the Calabar Power Plant, one of the generation plans owned by NDPHC, Adighije stated that energy security is a cardinal programme within the framework of the present administration’s renewed hope agenda.

She gave the assurance that NDPHC under her management was focused on achieving significant power generation level for the country.

“There is a linkage between adequate power supply and socioeconomic development and NDPHC is available to help the states in a transparent and legal manner” she stated.

She explained that the new executive management team of the company was determination to recalibrate NDPHC, the biggest integrated power company in Nigeria to regain its pride of place in electricity industry.

She said President Tinibu is vividly committed toward achieving energy security as the sector is the key driving force in ensuring the success of the renewed hope agenda.

Earlier while briefing the new management led by Adighije, Chief Operating Officer, COO, of the Calabar Generation Company, Bex Ayoade, appealed for management support to ensure that the power plant attained ISO, certification to enable the plant to be managed in accordance with international best practices obtained in the sector.