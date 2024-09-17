NNPC: 134 Illegal Oil Refineries Demobilised, 63 Illegal Pipelines Uncovered in One Week

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

As part of Nigeria’s fight against oil theft, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that 134 illegal refineries were destroyed in seven days.

In its weekly audio-visual on the progress made so far, it noted that 63 illegal pipeline connections were also uncovered during the period, with a joint team of security agents discovering a large wooden boat illegally loading stolen crude oil from barge AGS01 within the OML 18 operating area.

According to the national oil company, based on credible intelligence, the large wooden boat was caught receiving crude oil from the barge.

It explained that while the barge was towed away with a tugboat in custody, five speedboats used in towing the large wooden boat to the illegal loading site were detained.

It noted that the particulars of the tugboats and barge used for the operation were seized for further investigation, adding that in Rivers state, two barges involved in illegal bunkering activities were also seized and the crewmembers were arrested.

In addition, wooden boats transporting stolen crude oil, the NNPC said, were confiscated in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa State and Abia States.

In Bayelsa and Abia States, it noted that repairs were executed on pipelines while illegal connections were detected and removed, pointing out that it was not just the pipelines that were under the siege of vandals and oil thieves.

According to the NNPC, across the swamps and waterways, illegal refineries with toxic sites of crude oil refining were destroyed in states like Rivers, Abia and Bayelsa, describing illegal refineries as shadowy operations that pollute the environment and bleed the economy.

Besides, the NNPC stated that 25 suspects were arrested and handed over to government security agencies for further investigation.

It said: “Between August 31 and September 6, 2024, a total of 302 incidents were identified across various locations in the Niger Delta from several incident sources.”

It listed the sources as Tantita Security Services, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), Maton Engineering Company, Heirs Energies Limited, Oando Plc, NNPC Limited’s Command and Control Centre and government security agencies.

“There is no backing down on the war on crude oil theft until the menace is eradicated,” the state-owned firm said.