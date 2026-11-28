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• Deploys 57,000 new BVAS, upgrades IReV

• New eEC8A result sheet to block upload errors, overvoting

· Declares AI-generated names, photos won’t pass accreditation

• 17,676 polling units selected for nationwide exercise

• Promises tighter security, safeguards against result manipulation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting a nationwide mock accreditation and electronic result transmission exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) today as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of the glitches that marred electronic result transmission during the 2023 general election.

This is as the electoral umpire assured Nigerians that names and photographs allegedly generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI) cannot be used to vote in the 2027 general election.

The exercise is designed to test the commission’s upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and the strengthened INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), alongside its new electronic polling unit result sheet, Form eEC8A, which has built-in validation rules to prevent upload errors and detect arithmetic inconsistencies.

INEC said the exercise would also enable Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Commissioners of Police test communication channels, assess emergency response times around polling units and identify logistical and security gaps ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, told THISDAY that the Commission, under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, had introduced measures to address potential IReV failures, BVAS breakdowns, result manipulation at collation centres and attacks on election personnel.

He said the Vommission had strengthened the IReV against cyber disruptions and overhauled its result management process to improve the reliability of electronic transmission.

Oketola said: “Ahead of 2027, INEC has done a lot to safeguard the IReV against cyber disruptions, and improved the result management workflow. The Commission has also deployed an electronic polling unit result sheet (Form eEC8A) with built-in validation rules that prevent upload errors, alongside rigorous technical stress-testing—beginning with tomorrow’s nationwide mock exercise on 28th November 2026—to identify and resolve bottlenecks well before January 16, 2027.

“Under Prof. Joash Amupitan, a repeat of the 2023 glitch will not happen.”

He explained that the new Form eEC8A had built-in validation rules designed to prevent errors before results were uploaded to the IReV.

To prevent human interference and arithmetic discrepancies at collation centres, Oketola said INEC had introduced multiple layers of technical and procedural safeguards.

“The upgraded Form eEC8A and IReV ingestion system automatically run real-time consistency checks before a result can be uploaded—blocking entries where total votes cast exceed the number of BVAS-accredited voters or where party scores do not tally with total valid votes,” he said.

He added that under the Electoral Act 2026 and INEC guidelines, collation officers were required to cross-check physical Form EC8A sheets against BVAS accreditation records and electronically transmitted IReV images in the presence of party agents, accredited observers and security personnel before entering figures into ward, local government and state collation sheets.

According to him, the nationwide mock exercise would subject the upgraded system to further stress-testing ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Oketola said INEC had procured 57,000 new BVAS devices, replaced the batteries of existing ones and built climate-controlled storage facilities in states to prevent heat-related battery damage.

He added that the Commission had reduced the deployment threshold from 1,250 to 850 registered voters per device, allowing multiple machines to be deployed in high-density polling units.

“In areas with no network, BVAS will store the encrypted result and transmit automatically to IReV once the Presiding Officer reaches network coverage on the way to the Ward collation centre. The physical Form EC8A will still move under security escort,” Oketola said.

On the selection of 17,676 polling units for the mock exercise, he explained that the number was designed to ensure nationwide geographical coverage rather than merely achieve a numerical target.

He said: “The 17,676 polling units selected for nationwide mock exercise represent two designated polling units across all 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) in all 36 states and the FCT—roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria’s 176,846 polling units.

“Sampling every single ward in the country ensures that the exercise tests urban centres, rural communities, riverine terrain, and varied telecommunications footprints simultaneously, rather than focusing only on easily accessible cities.”

Oketola said INEC had already tested the upgraded systems during recent off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, the FCT Area Council elections and 16 legislative bye-elections.

He said the mock exercise would give the Commission, political parties, observers and citizens the opportunity to assess device speed, IReV uploads and field support response times, with seven weeks remaining to address any operational gaps.

On the safety of election personnel, Oketola said INEC considered the protection of ad hoc staff a priority and was working with security agencies to ensure that anyone who intimidated or attacked election workers was arrested and prosecuted.

He said recruitment was ongoing through the INEC Portal for the Engagement of Election Staff (INECPRES), adding that the application deadline had been extended to December 2, 2026, to ensure adequate nationwide coverage.

According to him, the personnel, drawn mainly from members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), civil servants and university academics, would undergo structured training on the updated BVAS and electronic result transmission procedures.

He added that INEC was working with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to restrict access to collation centres to accredited officials, authorised party agents, observers and the media, in order to prevent unauthorised interference and intimidation of collation officers.

AI-generated Voter Records Cannot pass BVAS aaccreditation

In a related development, INEC assured Nigerians that names and photographs allegedly generated through AI cannot be used to vote in the 2027 general election.

Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga, gave the assurance yesterday, in Benin City while responding to concerns over irregular voter registration and allegations of AI-generated entries in the voter register.

Effanga explained that voting would be strictly restricted to eligible human voters whose identities can be successfully verified through the commission’s accreditation system.

“AI-generated voters cannot vote because you have to be a human being. It is only a human being whose face matches the photograph on the INEC register that will be allowed to vote,” he said.

He added that AI-generated photographs could not successfully pass the accreditation process involving the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to him, any voter who fails to undergo the mandatory fingerprint and facial recognition verification will not be allowed to cast a ballot.

“Anybody who is not verified through fingerprint and facial recognition cannot vote. There is no way around it,” he emphasised.

The REC described the mock exercise as critical to ensuring the effectiveness of the electoral process, urging political parties, civil society organisations, individuals and the media to participate and observe the exercise.

On the ongoing voter register clean-up, the REC said the names removed from the register would be made public on December 15, when the national commission releases the list of prospective voters.

He disclosed that more than three million names had been removed from the register, bringing the total number of registered voters to approximately 100 million.

Also speaking, INEC National Commissioner representing the South-South geopolitical zone, Rhoda Gumus, assured Nigerians that the commission would investigate those responsible for the alleged submission of AI-generated voter details and make the findings public.

She said the Commission was determined to establish the circumstances surrounding the development, adding that no stone would be left unturned.

“I want to assure you that, as a commission, we are working day and night. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the 2027 election goes smoothly,” she said.

Gumus reiterated that the mock accreditation exercise was part of the commission’s efforts to assess its level of preparedness and identify possible challenges ahead of the general election.

“This exercise is simply a test to assess how the process will work during the election. I also want to assure the public that we are doing our part,” she said.

She urged members of the public to turn out and observe the exercise, stressing that credible elections required the collective commitment of all stakeholders.

Gumus cautioned against dismissing the exercise because it was only a mock accreditation, noting that the cooperation of security agencies and other relevant stakeholders was essential to its success.

She also urged INEC officials to remain proactive and professional in the discharge of their duties.