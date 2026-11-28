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Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Bola Tinubu yesterday reiterated the federal government’s determination to overcome the security challenges facing parts of the country, saying no responsible government would be happy to see its citizens suffer.

President Tinubu made the remarks in a message to the 9th International Maulud Day celebration organised by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya Islamic Organisation at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna, Niger State.



Represented by the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience, remain calm and support efforts towards restoring peace and stability in the country.



He called on Nigerians to embrace peace and work for national unity, adding that mutual understanding was essential for sustainable national growth and development.

The President urged Muslims to uphold the teachings of Islam and the exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), particularly his virtues of peace, righteousness, compassion and tolerance.



Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, in his remarks, commended the organisers for sustaining the annual religious gathering, reaffirming the importance of allowing the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the exemplary conduct of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to guide the lives of Muslims.

Governor Bago urged Muslims to practise the values of Islam, particularly peace, honesty, tolerance, compassion and respect for one another in their daily lives.



The governor called on Nigerians to continue praying for President Tinubu, the peace of the nation and the success of ongoing efforts towards national growth and development.

The Grand Khalifa and President of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya Islamic Organisation, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Ibrahim Niass, reminded Muslims of their responsibility to remain steadfast in the worship of Almighty Allah and abide by His commandments.