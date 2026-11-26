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• Directs transfer of case to FID, reiterates commitment to due process

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, last night overruled the decision by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, to declare nine persons, including the Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE TV, Nduka Obaigbena, wanted over an alleged threat to the life of First Bank’s Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu.

The IGP also ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja, for a thorough and impartial probe, while reiterating the security agency’s commitment to due process.

Specifically, Disu directed that the wanted declaration against the nine individuals be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in a statement issued by its Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) said Disu has now instructed all parties involved in the matter to report at the FID headquarters in Abuja between November 26 and 30, 2026.

He listed those affected by the directive to include: Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited and Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group.

Others are: Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited (GHL).

“The IGP has directed that the case be transferred to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation, while advising all parties to report at FID, NPF Abuja, between 26th to 30th November 2026.

“The IGP has further directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation,” the statement emphasised.

The development followed the announcement by Jimoh on Tuesday that the nine individuals had been declared wanted after allegedly failing to honour police invitations in connection with an investigation into the delivery of a parcel containing two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition to Alebiosu’s Lagos residence.

Jimoh alleged that 10 bank customers and other persons considered relevant to the investigation were invited for questioning on November 5 and asked to appear on November 12, but only one person reportedly honoured the invitation.

However, Obaigbena in a statement, rejected the police action, describing it as a desperate smear campaign and insisting that he had not received any invitation from the police or any other law enforcement agency.

His office also maintained that the disagreements involving First Bank were commercial in nature and had no connection with any personal dispute with Alebiosu or the bank’s Chairman, Femi Otedola.

It further stressed that discussions were ongoing to resolve outstanding financial obligations involving FirstBank, THISDAY and ARISE News, insisting that there was no basis for linking Obaigbena to any threat against the bank’s managing director.

In its latest statement, the police said the IGP directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated (stripped of legal force) pending the final outcome of the investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to due process and assures the public that the matter will be handled professionally and in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The police action had attracted criticism, particularly raising questions about the propriety of declaring individuals wanted over an ongoing investigation without publicly establishing their respective roles in the alleged offence.