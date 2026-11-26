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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has warned political leaders against deploying inflammatory rhetoric, threats and intimidation to gain electoral advantage, cautioning that growing political hostility could plunge Nigeria into another cycle of violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group said no political ambition or struggle for power was worth the life of any Nigerian, urging politicians across party lines to exercise restraint and embrace issue-based campaigns as the country approaches another electoral cycle.

In a statement dated November 17, 2026, and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, CNG expressed concern over what it described as the increasing use of provocative language and acts of violence in the country’s political space.

It warned that statements by influential political figures could legitimise hostility, embolden political thugs, deepen existing divisions and create an atmosphere in which violence becomes acceptable.

According to the group, political leaders must recognise that reckless statements could have devastating consequences for ordinary citizens who have nothing to gain from the struggle for political power.

“Elections must provide an opportunity for citizens to assess competing ideas, interrogate leadership records and freely determine who governs them. They must never become an excuse for hostility, political vendettas or the mobilisation of violence against opponents,” it said.

CNG urged political parties to take responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, spokespersons, members and supporters, warning against providing political protection or legitimacy to individuals who promote violence or exploit ethnic and religious differences.

It also called on security agencies to act professionally and impartially against emerging threats to electoral peace, insisting that credible threats, incitement and attacks on political opponents must not be dismissed as ordinary political exchanges.