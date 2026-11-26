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Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised to unite Nigerians and restore the country’s prosperity if elected president in 2027.

Obi, who made the pledge at a town hall meeting in Benin City, said he would work with his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to secure the country, promote national unity and ensure that every Nigerian has an opportunity to participate in governance.

He accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of plunging Nigerians into widespread poverty, insisting that the situation must not be allowed to continue.

“We want to build a society where a child of nobody can become somebody,” he declared.

Obi identified the fight against corruption as one of the major priorities of his administration if elected, promising to create a country where children could access quality education in safe and secure environments.

“We will fight corruption and ensure that Nigerian children go to school in better, safe and secure environments, free from kidnapping and other criminal activities,” he told his supporters, many of whom had waited for hours to attend the meeting at Baptist High School, Benin City.

He further promised to revitalise the education sector, tackle insecurity, create employment opportunities and move the country away from excessive dependence on consumption to a productive economy.

“I assure you, we will do this. Schools will work; there will be no more fighting. We want to build a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy so that all of you can have jobs.

“We want to lift our poor people out of poverty. We want to build a country that cares for everybody,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate urged the people of Edo State to support the party in the 2027 general election, saying their votes would be crucial to actualising his vision of a better Nigeria.

He also charged his supporters to take an active role in protecting their votes, urging them not to leave their polling units until the votes had been counted.

“In your polling unit, also act as a polling agent. When you vote, don’t go home. Stay there until your vote is counted. We don’t want them to rig us out.

“We don’t want what happened in 2023 to happen again. We will get it right this time because we want to build a better society,” he said.

Obi further pledged to ensure that public funds were deployed strictly for the benefit of Nigerians, stressing that his administration would not tolerate the diversion of public resources for personal gains.

“We want a country where people will no longer steal public money. Public money must be used for public goods. That is what we want to do,” he said.

He added that he and Kwankwaso were committed to building a government driven by compassion, dedication and the capacity to deliver on its promises.

“Kwankwaso and I want to make sure that we have a government of people who have compassion, who have commitment, who have the energy to do the job,” he said