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Segun James





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commissioned the 5km road Ijegun/Ijagemo Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, as he restated the delivery of his administration’s promises on critical infrastructure across the state.

The governor declared the completion of major road projects demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and improving residents’ quality of life.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke during commissioning of the newly rehabilitated dual carriageway described the project as a significant intervention that would reconnect communities, stimulate economic activities and ease transportation challenges in the densely populated area.

The governor said his administration was translating its promises into tangible development by delivering infrastructure that directly addresses the everyday needs of residents.

According to him, the completed road has reconnected communities that had remained isolated for years, improved connectivity between Alimosho and neighbouring constituencies and provided an important link towards Lagos State University (LASU).

He disclosed that the government would soon commence the next phase of the project, covering the adjoining Ijedodo Road, to further extend the benefits of the infrastructure upgrade to surrounding communities.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that governance should be measured not by campaign promises or political rhetoric but by tangible projects delivered to the people.

He explained that the additional road intervention was designed to unlock the area’s economic potential, increase property values, attract investments and improve the overall living conditions of residents.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive development, said infrastructure projects were being executed simultaneously across Lagos Mainland, the Island and other parts of the state.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took pride in its record of infrastructure delivery and urged residents to support the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Sanwo-Olu also canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that his administration’s achievements justified another term.

He presented his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as the APC’s governorship candidate and introduced his running mate, Senayo James, alongside other party candidates.

Appealing to residents to reciprocate the government’s development efforts with electoral support, he said the relationship between the government and the people should be mutually beneficial.

“You do for us, we will do for you,” the governor told the cheering crowd.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, described the project as evidence of the administration’s commitment to providing durable and resilient infrastructure to improve the quality of life of Lagos residents.

Daramola said Alimosho, the state’s most densely populated local government area, had witnessed significant population growth, urbanisation and commercial expansion, placing considerable pressure on existing infrastructure.

He explained that Ijegun and Ijagemo, historically inhabited by indigenous Awori communities, had evolved from relatively quiet settlements into busy residential and commercial centres.

However, the rapid transformation had exposed residents to poor road networks, inadequate drainage and recurring flooding.

He said the government consequently embarked on the comprehensive reconstruction and upgrade of the Ijegun-Ijagemo corridor to address these challenges and provide a lasting solution to the area’s transportation and drainage problems.

The five-kilometre dual carriageway features 80mm-thick, 45MPa interlocking paving stones, solar-powered streetlights and dedicated pedestrian walkways.

Daramola said the construction involved extensive earthworks, right-of-way acquisition, relocation of electricity poles, transformers, water pipes and telecommunications facilities, as well as soil-cement stabilisation and the installation of a crushed stone base course.

Other components include median barriers, lay-bys, service ducts, improved junctions, cross culverts, outfall drains and reinforced concrete drainage channels fitted with cover slabs that also serve as pedestrian walkways.

He said the infrastructure would reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, lower vehicle operating costs and facilitate the movement of people and goods, while creating opportunities for commercial expansion and fresh investments.

According to him, the project also aligns with the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S.+ development agenda, particularly its pillars on Traffic Management and Transportation, as well as Health and Environment.

The Special Adviser commended Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat for their commitment to infrastructure development despite prevailing economic challenges, while acknowledging the contributions of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, project officers and the contractor, Oceanic Construction and Engineering Limited.

He also thanked traditional rulers, community leaders and residents for their cooperation during construction, urging them to protect the facility and keep drainage channels free of refuse.