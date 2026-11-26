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• Insists on resolution through legal, regulatory channels

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Vice Chairman of Broron Oil & Gas Limited, Chief Henry Ojogho, has denied allegations that he threatened the life of First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s Managing Director, describing the dispute between the company and the bank as purely commercial and already before the court.

Ojogho said he had neither threatened anyone nor engaged in terrorism or any unlawful conduct, insisting that the disagreement with First Bank centred on disputed loan facilities, transactions, account reconciliation and the application of substantial repayments made by the oil company.

In a statement issued yesterday in response to a police invitation dated November 5, 2026, with reference number CR: 3000/ZN.2/X/LEG/V.2/286, Ojogho said he understood that the invitation might be connected with a complaint involving FirstBank, although he had not been furnished with the particulars.

“I wish to state that I have never threatened the life of any person, engaged in any act of terrorism, or authorised, encouraged or participated in any unlawful act against any individual or organisation. I am not aware of any conduct on my part that would warrant such allegations,” he said.

He explained that Broron Oil had been involved in a longstanding commercial and banking dispute with First Bank over loan facilities, disputed transactions, account reconciliation and the application of substantial repayments, stressing that the matter was not a personal disagreement with the bank’s managing director.

According to him, the dispute has resulted in several years of engagements and formal legal proceedings, including Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1280/2021 instituted by First Bank at the Federal High Court, Lagos, in which the company and Ojogho are parties.

He said they had so far defended the bank’s claims and pursued their counterclaims through their lawyers.

Ojogho added that Broron Oil had also taken its complaints to relevant authorities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police Special Fraud Unit, seeking investigations and resolution of the disputed banking transactions.

He said the engagements had been conducted through formal correspondence, documentary submissions and established legal procedures.

Providing an update on the court proceedings, Ojogho disclosed that First Bank, through its counsel, had on October 21, 2026, informed the court of its settlement initiative and requested that proceedings be suspended to allow discussions between the parties.

He said Broron Oil’s counsel expressed willingness to consider a genuine settlement but maintained that the proceedings should continue.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until March 3, 2027, for a report on the settlement discussions or continuation of trial.

“We are presently awaiting a substantive settlement proposal from First Bank for consideration. In these circumstances, I have no reason or intention to threaten, intimidate or engage in any unlawful conduct against anyone in connection with the dispute.

“My consistent position has been to pursue the company’s interests peacefully and strictly within the law,” he said.

Ojogho maintained that the disagreement should be resolved through the ongoing judicial proceedings and appropriate regulatory channels rather than through what he described as the criminalisation of a civil commercial dispute.