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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to respond to Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho’s claim that the president asked him to sustain his security activism within the South-west geopolitical zone.

Atiku, in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said, “President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation over Sunday Igboho’s claim that he directed him and his security network to sustain operations across the South-west.

“Did the president issue that directive? If so, under what legal framework? Who supervises this network, defines its operational limits and holds its members accountable?

“Yes, community cooperation is essential to effective security. But providing intelligence to lawful authorities is different from receiving a personal presidential mandate to conduct security operations.”

The statement said, “Even accepting Igboho’s account that the president requested cooperation with established agencies and protection for all Nigerians, those assurances do not answer the fundamental questions of authority, training, command and accountability.”

The former vice president said Nigeria’s security could not rest on private understandings reached on the sidelines of a political rally, nor should presidential access become a substitute for transparent institutional responsibility.

He stated, “The president should prioritise properly equipped, adequately funded and accountable police, military and other statutory security agencies.

“Where community-based initiatives assist them, their responsibilities must be clearly defined, lawful and subject to effective supervision.

“An opaque arrangement with an organisation led by a Yoruba nation campaigner risks blurring the distinction between community protection and ethnic mobilisation.

“That is a legitimate concern the Presidency must address. If Igboho has misrepresented the discussion, the Presidency should correct the record. If his account is accurate, Nigerians deserve full disclosure of the arrangement and its safeguards.

“Every community deserves protection. Every security operation demands accountability. Mr President, strengthen the institutions entrusted with protecting Nigerians. Do not create uncertainty about who exercises coercive authority in their name,” Atiku stressed.