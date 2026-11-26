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Segun James





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has lamented that Nigeria was at a crossroads of nationhood and must not be allowed to collapse because of the recklessness of the political class.

This is was he has asked the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to forget his ambition next year election and wait till 2031.

George, in a statement yesterday cried that the political class was turning the nation into a travesty as it was creating religious and tribal divisions among the people to remain relevant.

On the unending ambition of Atiku to be a perpetual Presidential candidate, he advised the former Vice President who celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday to wait till 2031 when it would be the turn of the north to contest the presidential election.

He though said Atiku would be about 84 years old, there’s no upper age limit for contesting, even as he insisted that the south would have to complete eight years before power returns to to the north.

While congratulating President Bola Tinubu on the process of creating State police, he urged the him to earnestly assent to the Bill.

“In the beginning of this Republic, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and others came out with a suggestion to balance power between the North and South.

“Six powerful positions were listed – President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, Secretary to the Government of Federation and Party’s National Chairman.

“These positions are to be fairly shared among the six geo-political zones in the country – South-West, South-East, South-South, North-West, North-East and North-Central – to ensure that each zone goes home with something under a power rotation arrangement between the northern and southern regions after every eight years.

“For equity and justice, it was suggested that after every eight years, all the positions in the North will revert to the South, and vice versa. This arrangement preserved the unity of the country.

“Obasanjo was succeeded by a northerner, President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua who died prematurely, without completing his term. He was succeeded by President Jonathan, his southern running mate in line with constitutional provisions followed by President Buhari as power later returned to the north.

“It would have been an aberration if a southerner insisted on succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007. Later, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar disrupted this trajectory when he insisted on succeeding president Buhari, a fellow northerner, in 2023.

“This was why I kicked against his ambition. He went ahead, did everything possible but failed. And now he is back, still seeking to be president when the south has not yet completed eight years.

“I am still against his presidential ambition. You know, he is the only Northerner contesting for the presidency in 2027 when he knows the turn of the South is from 2023 to 2031.”

On State police, George said, “But, I am happy that the Bill for the creation of State Police was endorsed by lawmakers in all our 36 states and forwarded to President Tinubu for endorsement.

“I am filled with joy because during the Constitutional Conference set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 of which I was a member, State Police was unanimously approved.

“For eight years, former President Muhammadu Buhari left the file to be gathering dust but today, I am highly elated that the right thing is finally being done.”