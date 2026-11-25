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Vanessa Obioha

Nollywood was thrown into mourning in the early hours of Wednesday, as the family of veteran actor Pete Edochie announced his death on Instagram. His family reported that the actor died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer in Enugu.

“As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” his son, Leo, posted on Instagram.

Edochie rose to prominence in the 1980s after featuring in the TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel ‘Things Fall Apart,’ where he played the troubled Igbo warrior, Okonkwo. For many who grew up in that era, Edochie was simply known by his character’s name, Okonkwo.

The actor went on to star in other Nollywood productions, gaining more recognition for his deep voice, commanding screen presence and use of proverbs. He often played the family patriarch and traditional ruler, and was at his best when he took on a villainous role. Some of his popular roles include ‘Chain Reaction,’ ‘Egg of Life’ and ‘Billionaire’s Club,’ among others.

The newer generation found his proverbs and facial expressions amusing and often used them as social media memes.

The late Edochie also received awards for his contributions to the film industry. These included the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy, and the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger, conferred on him in 2003 by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Edochie is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, including actor Yul Edochie.