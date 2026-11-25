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• Governor Radda sets up c’ttee to probe foreign tourist’s claims

•Emir barred from official engagements, travels pending probe

•Daura emirate council begins review of viral video

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Katsina State Government has suspended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, from all official engagements and travels following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a foreign tourist.

The government also constituted a high-level investigative committee to examine the allegations and advise it on appropriate action, amid growing public outrage over a viral video of the alleged encounter.

The decision was announced yesterday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, following a directive by Governor Dikko Radda.

“The Katsina State Government has taken the allegations seriously. His Excellency, Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has therefore directed the establishment of a committee to investigate the issue and advise the government accordingly,” the statement said.

As part of the measures, the Emir was suspended from all official engagements and travels pending the outcome of the investigation.

The government assured residents that justice would be served, promising that the committee’s findings and recommendations would be fully implemented. It also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding while the investigation proceeds.

The allegations followed a viral video posted by a foreign tourist identified as Mirka, whose Instagram handle is @beduinqa, accusing the traditional ruler of unwanted sexual advances during a visit to his palace in Daura on November 14.

The tourist alleged that she was granted a private audience with the Emir, during which he held her hand despite her objections, hugged her, kissed her on the cheeks and touched her breast without her consent.

She claimed to have secretly recorded the encounter using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses equipped with a camera.

Mirka subsequently released the footage after completing a 30-day tour of Nigeria, describing the alleged incident as the only experience of sexual harassment she encountered during her travels across the country.

She also said the experience left her emotionally distressed.

Before the state government’s intervention, the Daura Emirate Council had acknowledged the viral footage and announced an internal review to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been altered or manipulated.

The council’s spokesman, Ibrahim Murtala, said an official position would be communicated after the review had been concluded.

The controversy has generated widespread reactions, with calls for an impartial investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability.