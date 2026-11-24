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Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has ordered the temporary seizure of N135.5 billion paid to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), over dispute surrounding the Paris Club refunds.

Justice Charles Agbaza made the order of interim mareva injunction while ruling in an ex-parte application brought by the judgment creditor, Dr. Ted Iseghohi-Edwards.

The order specifically restrained the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds pending the determination of the main suit.

The order also restrained 29 commercial banks from releasing, transferring, converting or otherwise dealing with funds belonging to the NGF in their custody.

According to the ruling, the banks are to disclose, within 48 hours of the service of the court order on them, whether the NGF maintains accounts containing the said funds.

They are also required to identify such accounts, their currencies, available balances and amounts preserved under the court’s order.

The amount represents 100 million dollar, equivalent to the N135.55 billion, calculated at the exchange rate of N1,355.80 to the dollar.

Justice Agbaza made the orders on November 19, following the ex parte application and submissions by the claimant’s counsel, Emonye Adekwu, SAN, alongside Damilola Odesola, of the law firm of Ade Okeaya-Inneh & Co.

A Certified True Copy of the enrolled order by the court was obtained by Thisday on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Iseghohi-Edwards, who carries on business under the name and style of Edwards and Partners, is seeking the recovery of the money pursuant to an indemnity issued by the NGF.

The claimant’s case is that the money belongs to him under an indemnity dated December 20, 2018, issued by the NGF.

The indemnity reportedly arose from an arrangement under which the federal government paid $100 million to the NGF as stakeholder.

The money was to be held pending the determination of the Federal Government’s liability to Iseghohi-Edwards over legal and consultancy fees.

The fees arose from legal and consultancy services Iseghohi-Edwards claimed to have rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transaction.

Iseghohi-Edwards claimed he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the 774 local government councils in the London and Paris Clubs refunds matters.

He had instituted suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over the outstanding professional fees.

According to his court filings, the Federal High Court, on February 16, 2018, delivered judgment establishing the government’s indebtedness of $318 million.

The claimant said the government subsequently made a part-payment of $159 million through Promissory Notes.

He contended that the judgment fulfilled the condition contained in the NGF’s indemnity, thereby making the $100 million payable directly to him.

Under the indemnity, the NGF had undertaken to pay the claimant the money if the federal government was found liable.

Iseghohi-Edwards said he formally demanded payment from the NGF through a letter dated October 8, 2026, but the forum allegedly failed to honour the undertaking.

Consequently, he approached the FCT High Court, seeking to preserve the money pending the determination of his substantive claim.

In the application, he expressed apprehension that the NGF might transfer, disburse or dissipate the funds, thereby frustrating enforcement of any eventual judgment.

He also told the court that he could not identify the specific bank accounts holding the funds without judicial intervention.

The claimant argued that the injunction was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent the proceedings from becoming futile.

He maintained that the restriction was limited to one aggregate sum of $100 million across the NGF and all participating banks.

The application was brought pursuant to Orders 30(3) and 32(1) of the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The claimant also undertook to abide by any order for damages should the court subsequently determine that the interim injunction ought not to have been granted.

Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter until December 1, for hearing of the Motion on Notice and directed the claimant to serve the order on all respondents.

The first respondent in the suit is the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

The 29 banks joined as co- respondents are Access Bank Plc, Alpha Morgan Bank Limited, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Others are Sterling Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

Also joined in the suit are Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Limited and Wema Bank Plc.

The list further includes Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, Lotus Bank Plc, Parallex Bank Limited and Polaris Bank Limited.

Other respondents are Globus Bank Limited, SunTrust Bank Limited, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nova Bank Limited and Optimus Bank Limited.

The remaining banks joined in the suit are Premium Trust Bank Limited, Signature Bank Limited, Tatum Bank Limited and Titan Trust Bank Limited.