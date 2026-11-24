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James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tuesday retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent.

The apex bank also retained the Standing Facilities Corridor to +250/-300 basis points around the MPR, while retaining the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) at 45 per cent for Deposit Money Banks, 16 per cent for Merchant Banks and 75 per cent for non-Treasury Single Account public-sector deposits.

Addressing journalists after the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said the decision to hold was to anchor inflation expectations and allow previous policy measures to permeate the economy.

Details later….