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Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Over 50 people are feared dead after a passenger boat capsized in the waterways between Oweikorogha and Angiama communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The boat, which was reportedly carrying a large number of passengers travelling to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony, capsized between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel was heavily overloaded and sank shortly after passing Oweikorogha community.

Although the actual casualty figure remains unconfirmed, reports indicate that more than 50 bodies have been recovered and evacuated to the morgue, while approximately 100 passengers are still unaccounted for.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent said he participated in the rescue operation and personally helped recover more than 30 bodies.

It was gathered that some passengers had reportedly advised the boat operator to stop at Oweikorogha to reduce the number of people on board, but the advice was allegedly ignored.

The vessel reportedly capsized shortly after departing the community.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of the State Maritime Workers Union, Mr. Ipigansi Igoniba, said details of the disaster were still sketchy.

“I cannot give the casualty figure right now. We have sent our members to the scene of the accident and search and rescue efforts for the missing persons are ongoing,” Igoniba said.

Rescue operations are continuing as authorities and local volunteers search for survivors and missing passengers. However, the actual number of fatalities and survivors has yet to be officially established.

The incident has thrown the affected communities into mourning and renewed concerns over passenger safety, particularly the dangers of overloading boats operating on Bayelsa’s waterways.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Police Command was yet to provide details of the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer, who had confirmed the occurrence, was yet to release a detailed statement on the tragedy.