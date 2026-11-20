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Iyke Bede

Nigerian music stars Niniola and Zinoleesky will headline Pressure Haus, a concert organised by DefEar’s Management and Ace Management, scheduled to hold on December 5, 2026, at Edmark Food Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

Niniola, renowned for her distinctive blend of Afrobeats and Afro-house, will bring her signature sound to the event, while Zinoleesky, one of the prominent voices in contemporary street-pop, will bring his unique style to stage. The lineup further includes DJs Leezy Ace, Consequence, Shawn and Khizzo, alongside hypeman Crowd Kontroller and other performers.

Chief Operating Officer of DefEar’s Management, Babajide Ojewumi, said the event was conceived to create an entertainment platform that extends beyond musical performances to bring audiences together.

“Having worked within the entertainment industry for several years, we understand the importance of creating platforms that go beyond performances to deliver meaningful audience experiences. Pressure Haus reflects our commitment to developing entertainment offerings that connect audiences, create opportunities for talent and contribute to the continued growth of Nigeria’s entertainment landscape,” he said.

The concert comes as Lagos prepares for the annual Detty December season, a period marked by increased entertainment activities, concerts and social gatherings. The organisers said their collaboration was aimed at contributing to the city’s festive-season entertainment calendar through music and social interaction.