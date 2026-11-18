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Chinedu Eze

A British Airways flight scheduled to operate from London Heathrow Airport to Lagos was cancelled on Tuesday after its aircraft veered off a taxiway and became stuck in a grass verge shortly before departure.



The incident involved flight BA75, operated with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner bearing registration number G-ZBLF. The aircraft was preparing to fly to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with 215 passengers reportedly on board.



According to reports, the aircraft had pushed back from Terminal 5, Gate C56, at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time and was taxiing towards the runway when it left the designated paved route. Its nose landing gear became lodged in the grass, preventing it from continuing towards the departure runway.

The aircraft did not take off, and the incident led to the cancellation of the scheduled service. Photographs from the scene showed the front landing gear stuck in the muddy ground beside the taxiway.



There were no reported injuries among passengers or crew members.



Heathrow Airport confirmed that it was assisting after the aircraft left the taxiway. Airport personnel and emergency teams responded to the incident, while arrangements were made to help passengers leave the aircraft and return to the terminal.



British Airways apologised to affected customers over the disruption, saying its teams were working to arrange alternative travel so passengers could continue their journeys as quickly as possible.

The cancellation left travellers facing unexpected changes to their schedules, particularly those who had planned onward connections or other engagements in Lagos.



The airline did not immediately provide a detailed explanation of what caused the aircraft to leave the taxiway.