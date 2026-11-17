Breaking: Fountain of Life Church Trustees Release Video of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Naming Preferred Successor
Breaking: Fountain of Life Church Trustees Release Video of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Naming Preferred Successor
The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church has released a video recording in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor. The trustees also reaffirmed their decision to remove his son, Jimmy Odukoya, as Senior Pastor and appoint Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.
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