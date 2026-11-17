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The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church has released a video recording in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor. The trustees also reaffirmed their decision to remove his son, Jimmy Odukoya, as Senior Pastor and appoint Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

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