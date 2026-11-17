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* Insists addressing financing constraints stifling MSMES’ ability to create jobs critical

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across developing countries face a $4 trillion finance gap that limits their ability to grow, trade, compete, and create jobs at scale, a new World Bank Group report has said.

The Finance and Prosperity 2026 report, which was released on Tuesday, revealed that MSMEs account for 90 per cent of businesses and employ 75 per cent of workers, yet encounter significant barriers to accessing credit and equity financing.

Between 2019 and 2023, the MSME finance gap reached $4 trillion.

The report tracked country-level finance gaps over time showing where shortfalls are concentrated, while also identifying constraints that limit providers’ ability to assess and serve MSMEs, especially in International Development Association (IDA) countries as well as fragile and conflict-affected settings.

According to the MSME Finance Gap report also released on Tuesday, with 1.2 billion young people in developing countries reaching working age over the next 10–15 years, closing these gaps will be critical to accelerating job creation and opportunities for a rapidly growing workforce.

Financial systems in EMDEs have largely proved resilient to a broad range of global challenges, including trade and investment policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, elevated interest rates and conflict and fragility.

The World Bank noted that despite growing concerns over sovereign and corporate debt burdens around the world, financial systems had remained relatively stable to date.

However, it stated that this resilience was uneven across countries, and at risk of fraying in some parts of the world.

According to the report, this was notably in the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and sub-Saharan Africa regions—where the youth employment crisis is most acute, and weak financial institutions are especially vulnerable.

“In this context, policymakers and regulators in developing countries would do well to carefully monitor their financial systems and build resilience to shocks.

Digital money, payment innovations and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in financial services and supervision are rapidly expanding across EMDEs.

They can be drivers of financial sector efficiency and inclusion promoting inclusive growth and jobs. At the same time, policy makers need to manage new risks such as rising digital fraud, illicit activity and cyber vulnerabilities.

“Deeper domestic capital markets can mobilize private capital for investment, growth, and jobs in EMDEs, but many markets remain shallow, with limited liquidity and narrow investor bases.

“To unlock this potential, policy makers should promote strong policy, legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks; stronger domestic institutional investors; and a broader range of financing instruments to crowd in private capital.

“Over the next 10 to 15 years, around 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will reach working age, yet current trends suggest a major shortfall in the availability of jobs. Micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will be critical to meeting this jobs challenge.

“Globally, MSMEs account for approximately 70% of all jobs; in low-income and lower-middle-income economies, the share is even higher, reaching 80% to 90%,” the report said.

It stated that developing countries must address the financing constraints that stifle the ability of MSMEs to grow and create more and better-paid jobs.

“It is estimated that formal MSMEs in EMDEs need $4 trillion worth of credit to reach their full productive potential, equivalent to 11% of GDP. Meanwhile, there is an estimated shortfall of $1.4 trillion in equity investment – equivalent to 3.3% of GDP – for early-stage and growth financing of formal MSMEs.

“Narrowing these gaps is possible, but it requires deliberate action: implementing the reforms that allow countries to harness the transformative potential of financial technology and data-driven finance, while also addressing the distinct challenges of longer term and equity financing, which are critical for firms seeking to grow and scale,” the report added.

World Bank Group Vice-President for Prosperity, Pablo Saavedra, said: “MSMEs face four major constraints to growth: they are invisible to financial systems because they lack a digital footprint of their transactions, disconnected from markets and services, burdened by regulatory complexity, and chronically underfinanced.

“The World Bank Group’s new MSME strategy will put our own financing to work, alongside private lenders and investors, to expand credit to the businesses with the highest potential to grow.”

The World Bank Group’s new MSME strategy, launched in October 2026, will use data and digital tools to make these enterprises visible, connected, enabled, and funded.

Through the strategy, the Bank Group will support banks, fintechs and governments by sharing risk, investing equity and cutting red tape, with a particular focus on fragile and conflict-affected countries.

The Finance and Prosperity Report also examined overall financial sector performance in EMDEs.

The conflict in the Middle East has contributed to rising commodity prices, tightening financial conditions, and increased volatility, all of which pose risks to vulnerable EMDEs.

Financial markets’ resilience was uneven across countries, and the outlook remains subject to much uncertainty, with significant risks ahead.

Banks’ large holdings of fragile sovereign debt can be a major risk in some countries. Most countries facing high financial sector risks lack sufficient capacity to deal with financial stability challenges and should urgently shore up prudential supervision and financial sector safety nets.

The World Bank Group’s Finance and Prosperity 2026 report also highlighted the growing insurance protection gap in EMDEs when facing natural disasters. Over the last decade, financial losses that were not covered by insurance exceeded 80% in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Key policy recommendations include reducing risk and enhancing the availability and affordability of natural disaster insurance.

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