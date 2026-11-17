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Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Florence Ayodele Ajao Foundation (FAAF) has announced plans to support people living with diabetes by providing them with locally sourced foods to help manage their blood sugar levels.

The founder of the foundation, Olayinka Deborah Ajao, made this known during the official launch of FAAF and a public awareness campaign on the dangers of diabetes and how it can be managed, held in Abuja over the weekend to mark World Diabetes Day 2026.

Ajao called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative, which she said would provide affordable food options for diabetic patients, alongside glucometers to enable them to monitor their blood sugar levels.

She said, “We are trying to tell people, we are bringing our support to diabetes patients to tell them that there are some locally sourced food that are cheaper, that you can buy in the market. Or we are giving you the locally sourced food to help you curb your sugar.

“By the time you take this food in portion control, in moderation, we would expect that you get a good result when you combine it with the medications your doctors are giving you.

“In FAAF, we are not giving anybody medication because so many other foundations are already doing that. I guess my foundation will be the first to start to give out food to diabetes patients.

“And I think that will help a long way because we are also giving them glucometer to help them check and monitor their sugar levels every day and also record it for empowerment.”

Explaining the motivation behind the foundation, Ajao said she was inspired by her desire to contribute to humanity and honour her late mother, who lived with diabetes.

“I wanted to do something for humanity. And I didn’t know which niche to pick from. I just wanted to do something and then I said, why not diabetes? Because my mum was a diabetic before she passed.

“And I decided to honour her with the name, of the foundation,” she said.

She also said the foundation had brought in a medical team to educate members of the public on basic emergency response procedures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), to equip them to respond when people collapse or choke in public places.

“People don’t even know what to do when they see people collapsed on the floor or are choking to death; that is why we actually brought CPR to teach people. Because we want to curb the ignorance and the stigmatisation people attach to people living with some illness,” she emphasised.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the foundation’s efforts to provide succour to people living with diabetes.

Speaking at the event, Dr Chinasa Tony said diabetes was not a death sentence, stressing that the condition could be prevented, controlled and managed.

“Diabetes is not a death sentence. It can be prevented. It can be controlled and it can also be managed,” she said.

She advised people living with diabetes to pay attention to portion control and adhere to their prescribed medication, noting that avoiding starchy foods alone did not necessarily prevent the condition.

“Because even if you say you’re not eating those starchy food,: Even with you eating all those meals that are not starchy food, you can still have diabetes. Portion control is very, very important. And also take your drugs too,” she said.

Tony also urged medical personnel to closely monitor patients using insulin to prevent their blood sugar levels from dropping dangerously low.

“In using insulin, it must be monitored. If not monitored well, the sugar level can go so down that the person can enter into coma,” she warned.

She further called on Nigerians to regularly check their blood sugar levels and avoid late-night eating.

Also speaking, a counselling psychologist, Chibuzor Stella, urged families and medical personnel to show people living with diabetes love, care and encouragement.

“When a patient is down with diabetes, you have to show them love, because even the Bible said that love conquers all things, if somebody have diabetes, doesn’t mean that that person is going to die immediately,” she said.

She encouraged patients to remain committed to their treatment plans, adding, “You have to encourage the person to always stick to the medicationl already prescribed to he or she, and that is the way out.”