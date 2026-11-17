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* As Adamawa deputy gov sits for professional qualifying exam

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has declared that all teachers in the country must obtain professional certification and licences to practise, saying the end of 2027 is the deadline for full compliance.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Dr. (Mrs.) Ronke Soyombo, said the council was intensifying efforts to professionalise teaching through compulsory registration, licensing and professional qualifying examinations, warning that teaching without the required certification would no longer be tolerated.

Soyombo, who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said the council had made significant progress in enforcing professional standards, adding that even senior public office holders were not exempted from its qualifying examination.

She revealed that the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State recently sat for the TRCN professional qualifying examination, demonstrating that the council’s certification requirements applied to everyone, irrespective of status.

“In Adamawa State, for the first time, we actually saw the deputy governor of Adamawa State coming to sit for our exam,” she said.

“She sat for the exam on Friday. And that’s to tell you that everybody that owns schools or those that are putting in effort into education are coming to sit for the exam,” she said.

The registrar, however, disclosed that the council recorded a disturbing case of examination impersonation in Taraba State during its latest professional qualifying examination, where an invigilator reportedly identified more than 47 individuals attempting to write the examination on behalf of registered candidates.

“One of my girls actually went to lead in Taraba to be the invigilator. She actually said she got over 47 impersonators,” Soyombo disclosed.

She explained that the council had strengthened its examination security through the introduction of candidates’ photographs, surveillance cameras and other technological measures to identify examination offenders.

According to her, the use of candidates’ photographs in the examination process has helped the council identify individuals attempting to sit for examinations on behalf of other people.

The registrar said the council had also introduced a more sophisticated examination platform capable of accommodating 5,000 candidates at a time, compared with its initial capacity of 120 candidates.

She, however, acknowledged that the recent examination experienced connectivity challenges in two states, despite being conducted across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Soyombo said the council was working with its technology developers to address the challenges and improve the efficiency of subsequent examinations.

On the broader professionalisation drive, she explained that TRCN registration and certification were compulsory for teachers, while professional licences must be renewed every three years through evidence of participation in Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD).

“Every teacher must be certified, every teacher must be licensed before they can actually teach in our schools,” she declared.

She explained that certification would be obtained once in a lifetime, while practising licences would require renewal every three years to ensure teachers continually update their knowledge and professional competencies.