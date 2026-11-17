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Vanessa Obioha

Hours after the announcement of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s removal as Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, a statement posted on the church’s official Instagram account contradicted the decision, describing the Board of Trustees that announced his removal as a group of “certain individuals who have constituted themselves into a group describing itself as ‘Concerned Members of the Board’ and who continue to act outside the constitutional framework governing the Church.”

The statement maintained that “Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church,” adding that his appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2023 and that no constitutionally valid decision removing him from either office had been established.

However, the Board of Trustees has issued another statement, alleging that following its announcement, the church’s official social media channels had been taken over by, or on behalf of, Jimmy without its authorisation.

“They have since been used to publish an account of events which the Board considers to be inaccurate and misleading,” the statement read.

The board advised the general public and the media that statements published on the church’s social media channels did not represent its position, insisting that only statements signed by the Board of Trustees should be regarded as its official communication.

“The Board stands by its earlier statement in its entirety, and its resolution of November 16, 2026 remains in force.”

The board also provided further details about the recording at the centre of the succession dispute, stating that the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, had asked Jimmy to make a video recording of his succession instructions, which was witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya.

“In this video he expressly identified his preferred successor to the leadership of the Church.”

According to the board, following the founder’s death in 2023, Jimmy informed it that his father had handed over the mantle of leadership to him, an account on which it relied in appointing him Senior Pastor.

“Following the passing of our founding father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the responsibility for ensuring an orderly leadership succession fell upon the Board of Trustees. Upon enquiry by the Board, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya informed the Board, and subsequently the Church, that our late Senior Pastor had handed the mantle of leadership over to him. The Board placed considerable reliance upon this assurance in its deliberations on the succession.”

The board said the recording was not presented to it until late December 2025, more than two years after the founder’s death and over four years after it was made.

“Its existence and contents were not disclosed to the Board at the time it deliberated upon and approved the appointment of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor. Consequently, the Board arrived at its decision without the benefit of material evidence of the founding Senior Pastor’s expressed intentions concerning succession.”

The board said it had made several interventions before resolving to remove Jimmy as Senior Pastor at a meeting held on Monday, November 16, 2026.