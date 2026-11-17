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The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy (PVD) has attributed Plateau State’s impressive performance in the October inflation report to Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s agricultural policies, saying sustained investment in food production is beginning to yield positive results.

The group, through its National Coordinator, Chris Ishaku, said the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) demonstrate the importance of deliberate investment in agriculture as a strategy for tackling food inflation.

According to the NBS October 2026 Consumer Price Index report, Plateau recorded a month-on-month food inflation rate of -5.83 per cent, the second-lowest in the country, behind Lagos (-5.93 per cent). Benue followed with -5.49 per cent.

The figures indicate a decline in average food prices in Plateau during October, offering some relief to consumers amid persistent concerns over food affordability.

Ishaku said the development reflected the importance of the Mutfwang administration’s decision to prioritise agriculture as a major pillar of economic recovery.

He particularly highlighted the government’s fertiliser subsidy, provision of improved seedlings, agricultural mechanisation, recovery of abandoned farmlands and investment in agro-processing.

Under its 2026 farming season intervention, the Plateau Government procured approximately 500 truckloads of fertiliser, reducing the price of a 50kg bag to N20,000 from the prevailing market price of between N50,000 and N53,000.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with the 17 local government councils, was designed to reduce farmers’ production costs and encourage increased cultivation.

The administration has also invested in the potato value chain through a modern Potato Tissue Culture Laboratory in Mangu, improved seed varieties, mechanisation and plans for three processing plants in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi. The project also includes nine community markets and nine storage facilities.

Additionally, the government has pursued the recovery of more than 1,600 hectares of farmland previously abandoned because of insecurity.

Reacting to the NBS figures, Ishaku said:

“The October inflation figures provide an encouraging indication of what deliberate investment in agriculture can achieve. Plateau’s performance should not be viewed in isolation from the administration’s efforts to bring farmers back to their farms, reduce production costs and expand food supply.

“Governor Mutfwang understands that the most sustainable way to address food inflation is to increase food production. You cannot continuously depend on temporary interventions without addressing the fundamental challenge of inadequate supply.”

He described the fertiliser subsidy as particularly significant, considering the difficulties farmers face in accessing affordable agricultural inputs.

“Beyond providing inputs, the government is addressing other components of the agricultural value chain through improved seedlings, mechanisation, storage, processing and access to markets. These are the kinds of interventions that can make agriculture more productive and food more available,” he added.

The PVD coordinator urged the government to consolidate the gains through improved rural roads, irrigation, agricultural security and sustained support for smallholder farmers.

He also called for greater investment in food preservation and processing to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure that increased production translates into affordable food throughout the year.

The NBS report showed that national headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September, while national food inflation remained significantly higher than Plateau’s monthly performance.

PVD maintained that Plateau’s experience underscores the importance of strengthening domestic food production as a sustainable response to Nigeria’s inflationary pressures.