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• NDC condemns attack on ex-Kano gov, demands arrest of perpetrators, sponsors, Kwankwasiyya fumes

•Obi to hold town hall meeting to engage Anambra people Friday

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





In what might have signalled a worsening of the tension between Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and his estranged godfather, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yusuf announced yesterday the end of his marriage to Kwankwaso’s daughter, Zanaib, with a declaration that he was now open to another marriage.

Addressing pensioners at Government House, Kano, yesterday, Yusuf said he had accepted the challenge to become a “constable” from “corporal”.

That was as Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the attack on its vice presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, NDC accused supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the attack. It

demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the incident and their sponsors.

Kwankwasiyya Movement also fumed over the attack on the convoy of its leader, Kwankwaso, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of NDC, Mr Peter Obi, will on Friday, November 20, visit his home state of Anambra for a town hall meeting as part of his nationwide strategic engagements. This was announced in a press release by NDC’s Anambra State Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Tony Onyima.

Pronouncing the dissolution of his marriage yesterday, the Kano State governor stated, “Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable (one wife). I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two (wives), but for now I have one.

“But mark you, I will still add another (wife). May be some of you may not understand what the governor means here.

“To the governor’s detractors, the enemies of the leader of Kano State, who do not want the governor to stop at two pages (two wives) but one page (one wife), today I agree that they demoted me to a constable (one wife).”

Yusuf added, “But I told the journalists, particularly the Commissioner for Information, to place an advertisement on radio and social media. The governor has agreed to divorce (her). Is it not the paper (notice of marriage dissolution)? The governor has issued that.

“Pray for the governor to have a good woman with good upbringing among the applicants to continue with polygamy.”

He stated that he was full of happiness for taking the decision, praying to Allah to get rid of any bad egg around him, and link him up with good people.

Kwankwaso’ daughter, who was the governor’s second wife, had filed for divorce at the Upper Area Court in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NDC Condemns Attack on Kwankwaso, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators, Sponsors

NDC condemned the attack on Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano State, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

The party described the incident as a deliberate assault on its candidate, supporters, and the country’s democratic process. It warned that the growing spate of political violence against opposition figures could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general election.

A statement by NDC’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, accused APC supporters of being behind the attack. It described the incident as part of an intimidation scheme targeting opposition candidates and their supporters across the country.

The opposition party said the attack was not an ordinary disruption of a political activity but a calculated attempt to instil fear among its members and supporters.

NDC declared, “This was not a mere disruption. It was a deliberate, violent assault on our candidate, on our supporters, and on democracy itself.”

NDC alleged that the increasing incidents of violence against opposition figures reflected the ruling party’s resort to intimidation in the face of growing political opposition.

It stated, “The spate of violent attacks on opposition candidates and supporters across the country is a clear sign that the APC has lost the argument, lost the people, and has now resorted to thuggery and intimidation to cling to power.”

Kwankwasiyya Fumes over Attacks

Kwankwasiyya Movement fumed over the attack on the convoy of its leader, Kwankwaso, even though normalcy had since returned to Bichi Local Government Area following the attack.

Kwankwasiyya Movement, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Mohammed, said the attack occurred during Kwankwaso’s political engagement in Bichi while the NDC vice presidential candidate was coming back from the opening of party offices in the state.

The movement expressed displeasure not only over the attack, but also over what it described as the dismissive response of the Kano State government.

It faulted the statement credited to Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who reportedly dismissed the incident as fictitious.

Kwankwasiyya Movement said, “Rather than demonstrate the responsibility expected of a government confronted with an allegation of political violence within its jurisdiction, the commissioner hurriedly dismissed the incident as fictitious, accused the movement of fabricating an attack for public sympathy, and challenged those affected to produce pictures and videos.”

The statement questioned when the responsibility of investigating an alleged criminal incident became that of the victims rather than security agencies.

It asked, “Is it now the responsibility of an opposition political movement to establish the circumstances of an attack before the government can demonstrate concern?”

It added that the information commissioner’s office “is not a political attack platform, nor is it a propaganda instrument for dismissing every allegation made by those who disagree with the government”.

Kwankwasiyya Movement insisted that Kwankwaso, like every Nigerian citizen, enjoyed the constitutional right to move freely and participate in lawful political activities without intimidation.

It demanded an immediate and independent investigation into the incident, protection for all political activities, and accountability for reported destruction of property and injuries.

Confirming the attack, Kano Police Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said, “At about 04:45pm on 15th November, 2026, a report was received of a clash between supporters of APC and NDC within Bichi township, leading to destruction of campaign banners, billboards, motor vehicles and injuries to persons.”

The police said normalcy had been restored in the area, adding, “Eight suspects were subsequently arrested,” and items recovered included, “One Gariyo, two cutlasses, two hard sticks, one bottle of solution, and a substance locally referred to as Suck and Die.”

The command also disclosed that 13 vehicles were vandalised and five persons injured.

Peter Obi to Hold Town Hall Meeting to Engage Anambra State People on Friday

Obi will Friday, November 20, visit Anambra State for a town hall meeting as part of his nationwide strategic engagements.

A press release by State Director of Media and Publicity, NDC, Dr. Tony Onyima, stated that the meeting was meant to create a platform for the candidate to interact with Anambra people, most of whom he said were already familiar with him.

Onyima stated, “The meeting, scheduled for 2:00 p.m., will take place at the Main Bowl of the Archbishop C.J. Patterson Building, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

“Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Prof. Oby Lilian Orogbu, who represents Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly, described the event as more than a town hall meeting, saying it would provide an opportunity for Obi to reconnect with his people.”

He said, “The visit is particularly significant because it represents a homecoming for the former governor, who governed Anambra State for eight years and has strong personal ties to Onitsha, where he grew up and currently resides.

“The organising committee is working to ensure that the event would be unique and successful, and it will potentially be the biggest of Obi’s town hall engagements.”

Bauchi NDC Guber Candidate Dumps Party for APC

The Bauchi State governorship candidate of NDC, Ibrahim Kashim, announced his defection to APC, saying it offers Bauchi a stronger opportunity to participate in national governance and attract development.

Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG) was on the list of governorship candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently.

Kashim announced his defection, yesterday, at a ceremony held at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi.

He stated, “The APC is currently the governing party at the federal level and has an overwhelming presence across northern Nigeria. It is also the party with the political structure, national reach and institutional capacity to provide a viable platform for the political and developmental aspirations we seek for Bauchi.

“I believe that Bauchi must be strategically positioned within this political reality. We cannot afford to gamble with the future of our state by placing our developmental aspirations on a platform that lacks comparable national reach and institutional influence.

“Our decision must be guided by the interests of Bauchi, not sentiment, political nostalgia or the convenience of individuals.”