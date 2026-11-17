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· Opposition party cites World Bank report

Demands restructuring, halt to domestic borrowing

Insists Nigeria now borrows to service old debts rather than build infrastructure

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of driving the country into a dangerous fiscal crisis, declaring that Nigeria spent more on servicing debt interest in the first half of 2026 than the federal government generated as revenue within the same period.

The opposition party, citing figures contained in World Bank’s 2026 Nigeria Development Update (NDU), alleged that the federal government expended N7.7 trillion on debt interest payments between January and June 2026, against te total revenue of N6.2 trillion.

The party said the figures meant that debt interest payments alone consumed approximately 124 per cent of the federal government’s revenue during the six-month period, leaving few resources available for critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other development priorities.

NDC, which described the situation as “fiscal suicide”, said the development exposed the unsustainable nature of the Tinubu administration’s economic management.

The party said the development also raised serious questions about the benefits Nigerians were expected to derive from the removal of petrol subsidy and increased government borrowing.

In a statement issued yesterday by spokesperson of NDC National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party said the country was increasingly borrowing to service existing debts rather than finance productive investments capable of stimulating economic growth and improving citizens’ welfare.

Part of the statement read, “According to the report, Nigeria spent an astronomical N7.7 trillion on debt interest payments alone in the first half of 2026, while total federal revenue stood at just N6.2 trillion.

“This means that over 100 per cent, or specifically, a staggering 124.19 per cent of every single naira earned by the federal government in the first six months of this year was swallowed by debt servicing.”

The party stated that the figures represented a troubling departure from the fundamental purpose of public borrowing, which should be to finance development projects, expand economic opportunities, and improve the living conditions of citizens.

It stated, “The grim reality for every suffering family in our nation today is that under the President Bola Tinubu administration, Nigeria is no longer borrowing to build roads, equip hospitals or fund schools. It is borrowing recklessly to pay interest on past debts, thereby mortgaging the survival of today’s citizens and the destiny of unborn generations.”

NDC expressed concern over the widening imbalance between debt servicing and capital expenditure, stating that interest payments have increased significantly while government investment in infrastructure and other development projects has declined.

It stated that debt interest payments rose from N5.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N7.7 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, representing an increase of N2.1 trillion.

In contrast, capital expenditure reportedly declined to N700 billion, representing 0.3 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from one per cent of GDP in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The party said the disparity demonstrated the extent to which debt obligations were crowding out investments needed to expand productive capacity and create employment.

“Spending eleven times more on debt interest than on critical infrastructure is not economic management; it is fiscal suicide,” it declared.

The opposition party also faulted the federal government’s celebration of increased revenue collections, stating that the improvement has not translated into meaningful economic relief for ordinary Nigerians.

It stated that federal revenue increased from N3.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N6.2 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, but insisted that the increase had failed to produce commensurate improvements in public infrastructure and social services.

According to NDC, the additional revenue generated amid higher taxes and mounting economic pressures on households and businesses was being consumed largely by debt obligations.

The statement added, “The ruling government boasts about higher revenue collections, which rose from N3.6 trillion to N6.2 trillion on the backs of heavily taxed citizens and struggling businesses.

“Yet, Nigerians have nothing to show for this hardship, as every ounce of sweat squeezed from ordinary citizens is funnelled straight into high-cost domestic borrowing.”

The party also linked the development to the persistent questions raised by its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, about the management of public resources following the removal of petrol subsidy and the government’s borrowing programmes.

NDC declared, in the statement, “Fellow Nigerians, you can see part of why Mr. Peter Gregory Obi has been asking: despite the removal of the fuel subsidy and the massive borrowing, ‘where is our money?'”

NDC called on the federal government to immediately review its borrowing strategy and introduce measures to prevent debt servicing from further undermining public investment and economic development.

It demanded an immediate halt to what it described as reckless domestic borrowing, warning that excessive government borrowing from the local financial market could crowd out private-sector credit and make funds less accessible to businesses seeking to expand production.

The party also called for a comprehensive audit of Nigeria’s debt portfolio and the development of a restructuring framework capable of bringing debt-servicing obligations within sustainable limits.

It further demanded a radical reprioritisation of government expenditure, with greater allocations to capital projects, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and productive sectors of the economy.

“Redirecting wasteful overheads into infrastructure, healthcare, education and production” should form a central part of the government’s fiscal adjustment programme, NDC said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, NDC expressed confidence that its presidential ticket of Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would offer Nigerians an alternative economic direction anchored on fiscal discipline, productivity, and sustainable development.

The party said the administration would prioritise responsible management of public resources and ensure that government revenue was channelled towards programmes capable of improving the welfare of citizens.

NDC stated, “Ahead of 2027, the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket will lead Nigerians to a future built on productivity, fiscal discipline and sustainable growth.

“This will be achieved by restoring public resources to their rightful purpose.”

NDC maintained that the country’s growing debt obligations required urgent attention, warning that without a fundamental change in fiscal priorities, the burden would continue to undermine economic recovery and impose additional hardships on future generations.