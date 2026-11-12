Tinubu Honours Victorious Flamingos with N100m Each

• Head coach gets N100m cash, other technical crew members receive N50m each, as president celebrates historic World Cup triumph

• First Lady tasks champions to remain humble, disciplined

•Akpabio personally distributes N100m cash reward to players

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, rewarded each member of Nigeria’s victorious Under-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, with a N100 million federal government savings bond in recognition of their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco last Saturday.

The president directed that the N100 million reward for each player should be issued as a savings certificate, with the money preserved for the young footballers in view of their age.

Announcing the presidential package to the young players while receiving them at State House, Abuja, on behalf of the president, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the rewards were in fulfilment of Tinubu’s longstanding commitment to appropriately recognise Nigerian athletes who bring honour to the country.

She stated, “Let me recall Mr. President’s promise to every Nigerian athlete: make Nigeria proud and come back to a grateful nation.

“In fulfilment of this promise, it is my pleasure, on behalf of the president, to announce the following rewards for the players, technical crew, and administrators of the Flamingos, whose collective efforts have brought honour and pride to our nation by winning the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

“For all our players, Mr President is awarding you a savings certificate of N100 million each. Each of you is getting N100 million.”

Explaining the arrangement to the excited female footballers, Mrs Tinubu said the money would be preserved for their future rather than placed immediately at their disposal.

She told them, “Do you know what a savings certificate is? It is money, but it is in trust for you. You are still very young. Do you want to start handling N100 million now?”

The first lady added, “For the coach, a reward of N100 million cash, and then for the technical crew, N50 million each. That’s what Mr President said I should tell you.”

Mrs Tinubu described the achievement of the triumphant FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Champions as a remarkable moment in the history of Nigerian and African sports, saying they have made the country proud by becoming the first African nation to win the prestigious title.

The first lady said, “I thank the parents, guardians, and fans whose support has nurtured these young champions, who stand as a shining testament to our belief that our youth are our greatest asset and a source of national pride.

“On behalf of Mr. President and the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you once again. You have made our nation proud, and we celebrate every one of you.”

She said the team’s victory had also elevated Nigerian football, would inspire millions of young girls and open a new chapter for women’s football in Africa.

“Through perseverance, strong determination and teamwork, you won six consecutive matches and, ultimately, made history as world champions,” she stated.

The president specifically celebrated Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, whose decisive goals secured Nigeria’s victory in the finals, with Umejiaku also emerging as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and winning the Golden Ball award.

He urged the players not to allow the celebrations surrounding their historic achievement to distract them from their careers.

Tinubu stated, “I commend your humility even after this historic victory. It speaks volumes about your character. I urge you to remain humble, disciplined and focused, and always remember that Nigeria believes in you.

“You have elevated Nigerian football, inspired millions of young girls and opened a new chapter for women’s football in Africa, showing every Nigerian child that their dreams are valid and achievable even on the biggest stages in the world.”

The president also commended the head coach, Akeem Busari, his technical crew, medical personnel, administrators, and officials for their dedication and sacrifices.

At the commencement of the reception, Mrs Tinubu reassured the players, who had expected to meet the president personally, that she was receiving them with his full authority.

Drawing laughter from the gathering, she told the youngsters, “If you have seen me, you have seen Mr President. Is that good enough?”

She explained that the reception was being held at the president’s banquet hall because she was representing him, emphasising the importance the presidency attached to their achievement.

The first lady also advised the young footballers to remain prayerful and never forget the values that sustained them throughout the competition.

She stated, “As a mother, always remember to pray. Don’t forget the humbling moment you stood together and started worshipping that night. Don’t ever forget that. Wherever we are, God brought us there.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, stated that the structure of the reward, the federal government bonds, would attract between 12 and 14 per cent annual interest, with each player expected to receive approximately N1.1 million monthly over the period.

Dikko said that would provide the players with regular financial support for their education, families, training, and other welfare needs, while preserving the principal until they attain adulthood.

He stated, “These are young kids, under 17. There is no need to flood them with money. That can destroy their career. So, Mr President is now giving them what we call an FGN savings bond for like five years.”

Dikko added that by the time the bonds mature, the players would have attained adulthood and would be better positioned to make informed financial decisions.

He stated, “By the time those bonds mature, they are already adults. They can make a clear decision on what to do with their own money.”

The Flamingos made history in Morocco by becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the first African women’s team to win a FIFA World Cup title at any level.

The presidential reception was attended by government officials, members of the National Sports Commission, football administrators, representatives of the Presidential Campaign Council’s women organisations, and other top government officials.

Akpabio Distributes N100m to Female World Champions at Senate Reception

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, personally distributed N100 million cash reward to Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos, following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, while declaring that the team’s achievement signalled victory for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Akpabio gave the money to the players while receiving the world champions at the National Assembly in Abuja, where he congratulated the players and their technical crew for bringing international glory to Nigeria.

The senate had at plenary on Tuesday passed a resolution to give N100 million to the victorious Flamingos and their officials.

The senate president also expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure re-election in 2027, describing the timing of the Flamingos’ triumph as significant for the ruling party.

He said the team’s World Cup victory, coming as the country prepares for another general election, was a positive signal of what Nigerians should expect politically in 2027.

Akpabio spoke in the presence of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, other principal officers and lawmakers.

He stated, “Perhaps, there is a special significance in the timing of your victory, particularly as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election. You brought this World Cup to us at this time, and we believe we have won the next election.

“For the president to receive you and welcome you in this manner means he will also receive a bigger trophy of re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He disclosed that the National Assembly had committed N100 million to reward the players for their outstanding performance, while acknowledging Tinubu’s separate promise of N100 million bonds for each member of the victorious team.

He described the president’s bond initiative as an enduring form of financial support that would provide long-term benefits for the young footballers.

Akpabio said the Flamingos’ achievement was particularly significant because of the manner in which they recovered from their opening defeat to record six consecutive victories and emerge world champions.

He described their comeback as a demonstration of the resilience, determination, and fighting spirit Nigerians needed to overcome the country’s challenges.

Earlier, the senate leadership commended the players and their officials for their historic achievement, describing the victory as a major boost to Nigeria’s international sporting reputation.

The players and their officials expressed appreciation to Tinubu, the National Assembly, sports authorities, and Nigerians for their support, pledging to sustain their commitment to representing the country successfully in future international competitions.